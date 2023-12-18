Connect with us

News

CTech Manufacturing Partners with K&K Motorsports for 2024 Season

Published

Things keep getting better for K&K Motorsports as it embarks on the inaugural season of competition in the Pro Alcohol Drag Racing Series. Today K&K Motorsports, led by Kris Hool and Kevin Hool, announced the addition of CTech Manufacturing as the team’s title partner for the upcoming 2024 season.

“This year, we committed ourselves to helping grow Top Alcohol Racing as a whole,” said Kevin Hool, crew chief and Director of Operations at K&K Motorsports. “Having the opportunity to partner with a respected brand like CTech does so much for the health and professionalism of our racing program and Alcohol Racing. We want to thank Jim Greenheck, Mike Greenheck, and everyone at CTech for this opportunity.”

Produced in Weston, Wisconsin, CTech Manufacturing’s aluminum storage cabinets, pit carts, and the advanced ULTRA Cart – Dual Deck system set the standard for efficiency and organization in NASCAR, INDYCAR, NHRA, IMSA, USAC, World of Outlaws, and other racing series. In addition, CTech also produces advanced storage and product protection technology that is used in many commercial and private enterprises, including Mining, Industrial, Service Trucks, Education, Medical, Law Enforcement, Home Workshops, and even Professional Sports Teams. CTech prides itself on providing custom storage and organizational solutions for every industry and occupation.

“We are proud to join the K&K Motorsports team as title sponsor for the 2024 racing season,” said Rodney Norton, Director of Marketing at CTech Manufacturing. “The Hool brothers continue to bring passion and organization to the top alcohol racing division at the highest level.”

“When you meet the people at CTech and see the facilities they have, you can see and appreciate the commitment to quality and value in the finished product. These storage products make any team more efficient and add considerable value anywhere they are installed and utilized,” said Kris Hool, driver of the K&K Motorsports Top Alcohol Funny Car.

“We look forward to working closely with the CTech marketing and sales team to help strengthen CTech’s position in motorsports and to explore opportunities in other industries where CTech products can be utilized,” said Kevin Hool, Crew Chief and Director of Operations for K&K Motorsports.

Hool continued, “We get to meet and interact with so many different people in racing and on our Motorsports Content platforms, Motorsports.media and Racer.media. We want to use those interactions to create sales opportunities that benefit all parties involved. That is what we have built our programs to provide. We thank CTech for the opportunity to put those integrated platforms to work in a substantial way.”

A finalized racing schedule for K&K Motorsports to be released in the coming weeks.

