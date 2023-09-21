Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Cruz Pedregon: ‘We Are Ready as a Countdown Contender’

Published

Cruz Pedregon and team will head to Charlotte 2 with the tuning that is powering consistent runs for the Snap-on “Makers and Fixers” Dodge SRT Hellcat. Building off the 3.92 and 3.93 runs at Maple Grove, Cruz says he is looking forward to taking on zMAX Dragway as a track that has been a previous seasons’ winner for him.

 

“We are qualified and ready as a Countdown contender to make this second Charlotte race of the season really count,” Cruz says. “It is a super competitive playoffs field this year, so J.C. (John Collins), Ryan (Elliott), the team, and I are ready to put our combined decades of experience into moving up in the Countdown standings.”

 

Prior to the race, Cruz will visit an auto repair shop in the area with Snap-on Nitro Franchisee Mark Overman, who will have his name on the side of the “Makers and Fixers” Funny Car this week. Mark has had his Snap-on franchise for 21 years after his time as a diesel mechanic in the Army and serving in the National Guard. He has arranged for Cruz to be a guest speaker at Shelby, North Carolina’s Crest High School where the two-time NHRA World Champion will visit with automotive program students.

 

It’s these future and current “Makers and Fixers” Cruz and his primary sponsor Snap-on honor with the now familiar red and black paint scheme his Funny Car is sporting that pays tribute to the value of their work. Follow Makers and Fixers on Instagram and submit your own story or view stories at makersandfixers.com.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.