Cruz Pedregon: ‘We Are Ready as a Countdown Contender’

Cruz Pedregon and team will head to Charlotte 2 with the tuning that is powering consistent runs for the Snap-on “Makers and Fixers” Dodge SRT Hellcat. Building off the 3.92 and 3.93 runs at Maple Grove, Cruz says he is looking forward to taking on zMAX Dragway as a track that has been a previous seasons’ winner for him.

“We are qualified and ready as a Countdown contender to make this second Charlotte race of the season really count,” Cruz says. “It is a super competitive playoffs field this year, so J.C. (John Collins), Ryan (Elliott), the team, and I are ready to put our combined decades of experience into moving up in the Countdown standings.”

Prior to the race, Cruz will visit an auto repair shop in the area with Snap-on Nitro Franchisee Mark Overman, who will have his name on the side of the “Makers and Fixers” Funny Car this week. Mark has had his Snap-on franchise for 21 years after his time as a diesel mechanic in the Army and serving in the National Guard. He has arranged for Cruz to be a guest speaker at Shelby, North Carolina’s Crest High School where the two-time NHRA World Champion will visit with automotive program students.

It’s these future and current “Makers and Fixers” Cruz and his primary sponsor Snap-on honor with the now familiar red and black paint scheme his Funny Car is sporting that pays tribute to the value of their work. Follow Makers and Fixers on Instagram and submit your own story or view stories at makersandfixers.com.