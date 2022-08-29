Cruz Pedregon & Team “Chomping At the Bit” for Shot at 4th U.S. Nationals Win

Locked into a Countdown position, Cruz Pedregon is ready to take on the U.S. Nationals in Indy as a top contender in this year’s competitive Funny Car field. Cruz says Crew Chief John “J.C.” Collins and the team are “chomping at the bit” to get Snap-on® Dodge® SRT® Hellcat® on the track and see what it can do during the weekend’s five qualifying runs, including two night runs.

“I’ve been privileged to win the U.S. Nationals three times, and I’d love to finish the regular season strong with a fourth Indy win,” says Cruz. “The guys are giving me a really good car and it’s making 3.93, 3.88, 3.94 runs. Those are really good, solid, winning runs. So, we’ve done some fine-tuning between races and are really looking forward to the biggest race of the NHRA season here in Indy this Labor Day weekend.”

Prior to the race, Cruz Pedregon Racing will host an Open House for fans Thursday, September 1 from 6 – 8 p.m. Plans include 50 show cars, vendors, and 25 professional drivers and athletes signing autographs starting at 7 p.m. Musician Sammy Eubanks will perform live during the event that is open to the public just 10 minutes from the track at 462 Southpoint Circle, Suite B in Brownsburg, Indiana. More Open House information can be found on this Facebook Events page.

The Snap-on Dodge will once again be in its “Makers and Fixers” paint scheme through September. Cruz’s primary sponsor, Snap-on, recognizes hard working men and women in the pits and on the road who are keeping cars moving by featuring their stories via @MakersandFixers on Instagram and at makersandfixers.com. And new this week, gamers can experience the “Makers and Fixers” Dodge for themselves through the just released NHRA video game.