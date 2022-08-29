Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Cruz Pedregon & Team “Chomping At the Bit” for Shot at 4th U.S. Nationals Win

Published

Locked into a Countdown position, Cruz Pedregon is ready to take on the U.S. Nationals in Indy as a top contender in this year’s competitive Funny Car field. Cruz says Crew Chief John “J.C.” Collins and the team are “chomping at the bit” to get Snap-on® Dodge® SRT® Hellcat® on the track and see what it can do during the weekend’s five qualifying runs, including two night runs.

“I’ve been privileged to win the U.S. Nationals three times, and I’d love to finish the regular season strong with a fourth Indy win,” says Cruz. “The guys are giving me a really good car and it’s making 3.93, 3.88, 3.94 runs. Those are really good, solid, winning runs. So, we’ve done some fine-tuning between races and are really looking forward to the biggest race of the NHRA season here in Indy this Labor Day weekend.”

Prior to the race, Cruz Pedregon Racing will host an Open House for fans Thursday, September 1 from 6 – 8 p.m. Plans include 50 show cars, vendors, and 25 professional drivers and athletes signing autographs starting at 7 p.m. Musician Sammy Eubanks will perform live during the event that is open to the public just 10 minutes from the track at 462 Southpoint Circle, Suite B in Brownsburg, Indiana. More Open House information can be found on this Facebook Events page.

The Snap-on Dodge will once again be in its “Makers and Fixers” paint scheme through September. Cruz’s primary sponsor, Snap-on, recognizes hard working men and women in the pits and on the road who are keeping cars moving by featuring their stories via @MakersandFixers on Instagram and at makersandfixers.com. And new this week, gamers can experience the “Makers and Fixers” Dodge for themselves through the just released NHRA video game.

In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.