News

Cruz Pedregon, Snap-On Team Ready to ‘Keep Pulling in Same Direction’ at Texas FallNationals

Published

Cruz Pedregon and team are putting up good numbers heading to Dallas with the Snap-on “Makers and Fixers” Dodge SRT Hellcat.

“Of all the great tracks on the NHRA circuit, Dallas has big-time memories for me with several wins…especially the epic 1992 win that was a defining moment in my racing career,” Cruz says. “We’re the kind of team that finishes strong, and we feel good about where we’re headed. We’ve had some issues, like with the clutch, but the team has really stuck together and we’re all pulling in the same direction.”

Cruz says he had a good meeting with crew chiefs J.C. (John Collins) and Ryan (Elliott) and that they’re all on the same page for the last three races of the season. In Dallas, Cruz’s Funny Car will be decked out in pink again. It is in honor of his primary sponsor Snap-on and its franchisees for their work that has resulted in more than $1 million in donations to support the PinkFund.org and KellyShiresFoundation.org and their important work to cover non-medical expenses of patients undergoing breast cancer treatment. The pink design features the Snap-on Socket to Breast Cancer logo along with the Pink Fund and Kelly Shires Foundation logos. 

Before heading to the track, Cruz will ride along with Snap-on Nitro franchisee Ryan Long to visit with his customers in auto, trailer, and big truck shops. Ryan began his work with Snap-on right out of high school and became a franchisee two years ago. He says the people he gets to work with as customers and all the Snap-on events, such as attending NHRA races, are what he enjoys most about owning a Snap-on franchise.

 

