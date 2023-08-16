Cruz Pedregon, Snap-On Funny Car Team Bringing The Heat To Brainerd International Raceway

Connect with us

Cruz Pedregon and team are headed to Brainerd International Raceway with plans to use the heat-plagued conditions of the past two races as learnings for the weekend ahead in Minnesota. This track was a winner for Cruz in his early career and the place where he’s twice been runner-up. So, the team and the Snap-on “Makers and Fixers” Dodge SRT Hellcat are ready to bring the heat rather than just endure it.

“We’re working hard to get it right with the challenges the heat has thrown at us,” Cruz says. “We’re going to be calling on the energy we have from four competitive runs at Night Under Fire a few weeks ago to fuel our hopes for a better performance this weekend.”

Cruz fans will be seeing double this weekend if they travel through the Indianapolis airport. The team’s show car will be on display at the Indianapolis International Airport for the next three weeks.

For fans watching NHRA racing from stands and via the television and online broadcasts, they’ll see the name of Snap-on Nitro Franchisee Joey Roberston on the Snap-on Funny Car. Joey was an auto technician after leaving the Marine Corp, eventually becoming a Snap-on franchisee two years ago. He was even named franchise Rookie of the Year last year in his region and says he’s already been in the Top 100 franchises…something he attributes to his positive attitude. When he’s not calling on customers, you’ll likely find Joey autocross racing a car he owns, but this weekend he’ll be feeling the nitro with us here at the track.

Along with Joey’s name, the paint scheme on Cruz’s car will honor all the “Makers & Fixers” among us and offer a call-to-action for them to share stories of their critical work at makersandfixers.com

