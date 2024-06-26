Cruz Pedregon Sets Sights on Victory at Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk

Cruz Pedregon, the two-time Funny Car World Champion, is set to compete at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals this weekend in Norwalk, Ohio. With a victory already under his belt from the 2021 race, Pedregon is eager to reclaim his title on one of his top five favorite tracks.

“Norwalk is always a highlight for us, not just because of the track itself, but because of the fantastic atmosphere that Bill Bader creates for families and fans,” said Pedregon. “It’s a big event that draws a huge crowd, which makes it all the more exciting.”

The racing event in Northern Ohio is expected to draw large crowds, supported by a rich history of drag racing in the state. Pedregon’s primary sponsor, Snap-on, is capitalizing on this gathering by hosting a double-wide hospitality for its franchisees and fans, promising a week filled with high-speed excitement and community engagement.

“This race is special to me, particularly because of the win in 2021 with my daughter there to witness it. It was a heartfelt moment, and we’re aiming to replicate that success this year,” Pedregon added. Despite the challenges posed by last week’s humidity, the team is confident, citing the forecasted mid-80s weather as perfect racing conditions.

This year, the Snap-on Dodge will carry special tributes, including the name of Clay Tomer, a dedicated Snap-on Nitro Franchisee who has been with the company for ten years. Tomer, along with his family, will witness his name race down the track, a nod to his lifelong passion for drag racing.

Additionally, a memorial decal will honor Dale Suiter, a beloved 30-year Snap-on Franchisee who recently passed away. This tribute symbolizes the enduring legacy of Snap-on’s community of makers and fixers.

This story was originally published on June 26, 2024.