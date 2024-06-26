Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Cruz Pedregon Sets Sights on Victory at Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk

Published

Cruz Pedregon, the two-time Funny Car World Champion, is set to compete at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals this weekend in Norwalk, Ohio. With a victory already under his belt from the 2021 race, Pedregon is eager to reclaim his title on one of his top five favorite tracks.

“Norwalk is always a highlight for us, not just because of the track itself, but because of the fantastic atmosphere that Bill Bader creates for families and fans,” said Pedregon. “It’s a big event that draws a huge crowd, which makes it all the more exciting.”

The racing event in Northern Ohio is expected to draw large crowds, supported by a rich history of drag racing in the state. Pedregon’s primary sponsor, Snap-on, is capitalizing on this gathering by hosting a double-wide hospitality for its franchisees and fans, promising a week filled with high-speed excitement and community engagement.

“This race is special to me, particularly because of the win in 2021 with my daughter there to witness it. It was a heartfelt moment, and we’re aiming to replicate that success this year,” Pedregon added. Despite the challenges posed by last week’s humidity, the team is confident, citing the forecasted mid-80s weather as perfect racing conditions.

This year, the Snap-on Dodge will carry special tributes, including the name of Clay Tomer, a dedicated Snap-on Nitro Franchisee who has been with the company for ten years. Tomer, along with his family, will witness his name race down the track, a nod to his lifelong passion for drag racing.

Additionally, a memorial decal will honor Dale Suiter, a beloved 30-year Snap-on Franchisee who recently passed away. This tribute symbolizes the enduring legacy of Snap-on’s community of makers and fixers.

Fans are encouraged to follow Cruz Pedregon and Snap-on on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates throughout the event and to share their stories of inspiration on makersandfixers.com.

This story was originally published on June 26, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

John Force Provides Update on Sidelined Robert Hight, Clarifies Retirement Comments

In a recent update, drag racing legend John Force addressed the situation surrounding Robert Hight’s absence from the races, as well as some confusion...

June 14, 2024

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.