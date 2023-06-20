Cruz Pedregon Ready To Rebound After Rare Event In Bristol

The Snap-on “Makers and Fixers” Dodge SRT Hellcat is good to go for Norwalk after driver Cruz Pedregon experienced a one-in-a-million shake at the end of the burnout on race day in Bristol.

“We replaced bent rims and the team combed through the car after we had that shake that literally ripped the wheel out of my hands…a high-speed wobble on the burnout has never happened to me before,” says Cruz. “Even after that rare event, we feel good about the car now and know we can be successful at getting the car down a hotter racetrack.”

Hanging out with Cruz in the pit this weekend will be Snap-on Nitro Franchisee Matt Harrison. Matt worked for Snap-on before becoming a franchisee, where he says he gets lots of customer interaction calling on shops each week. Before that, he worked his way up at a tire company, originally changing tires to ultimately being responsible for a huge amount of inventory. Matt’s name is the one you’ll see on the side of Cruz’s car in Norwalk.

Before arriving at “America’s Track,” the team loaded a show car to head to sponsor Snap-on’s booth at what’s being called “the largest gathering of America’s future skilled workforce,” SkillsUSA in Atlanta. An estimated 15,000 attendees will get to see Cruz’s nitro Funny Car during the week, which includes more than 100 competitions in everything from automotive service technology to welding fabrication and precision machining. If you’re a future or seasoned maker and fixer, be sure to check out “Makers and Fixers” on Instagram and share your stories at makersandfixers.com.

After this weekend’s race, Cruz will join other NHRA racers to visit Riley’s Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. They’ll be doing crafts and playing video games with young people at the hospital and passing out some cool swag to the patients.