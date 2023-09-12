Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Cruz Pedregon Ready to Build Off Strong Performance in Indy as Pep Boys NHRA Nationals Near

Published

Cruz Pedregon and team are ready to build off a strong showing at Indy to make this weekend’s race at Maple Grove Raceway, the first race of the NHRA Countdown, a solid one for the Snap-on “Makers and Fixers” Dodge SRT Hellcat.

“The first three races of the Countdown are always critical, and we really feel like the potential to see what the Snap-on Funny Car can do is ahead of us,” Cruz says. “After winning three rounds and making it to the semis on race day last weekend, we feel like that was a real turning point for us. J.C. (John Collins), Ryan (Elliott), Lee (Beard), and I have a solid plan in place, and we’re looking forward to how fast that concrete track at Reading surrounded by all those trees can be.”

Cruz has won twice at Maple Grove and been the runner-up twice. He’ll be looking for that positive energy from his successes there and the fans in the stands will bring. And for those “Makers & Fixers” who’ll be watching, he’ll once again honor them with the paint scheme that pays tribute to the value of their work as does the Makers and Fixers on Instagram. To submit your photos to be featured, visit makersandfixers.com.

Maker and Fixer Brandon Hoover is the Nitro Franchisee on the side of the Snap-on car this weekend. He’ll have Cruz along for the ride in his mobile store visiting automotive and heavy duty shop customers prior to the race. Brandon worked on and sold trailers before taking on his Snap-on franchise. He says he genuinely enjoys what he does, especially meeting all kinds of people in his work. In his spare time, you’ll likely find Brandon riding dirt bikes.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.