News

Cruz Pedregon Ready To Add Another Sonoma Win To His Résumé

Published

Cruz Pedregon says the crew has the Snap-on “Own It” Dodge SRT Hellcat ready for Sonoma and for what would be his third win at this track, with a strong set-up to overcome the dropped cylinders his Funny Car has been fighting.

“The good news is, the guys on the team got together and figured out the issue we’ve been having with dropping cylinders on our recent runs,” Cruz says. “We’re really encouraged by the car’s performance and a quarter-final finish last weekend and feeling confident about the direction we’re headed as we close out these back-to-back races of the NHRA western swing. It’s been more than a decade since my last Sonoma Wally, so it’s time to bring home another one for the trophy case.”

Cruz’s Funny Car will again have the “Own It” Snap-on franchise tribute paint scheme to honor the franchisees of the team’s primary sponsor. Before many races, Cruz rides along with franchisees in NHRA cities to visit shops and professionals who love talking tools and racing. The “Own It” paint scheme is a reminder that the Snap-on franchise opportunity is a way to own your own business, and it’s a “thank you” to current and future Snap-on franchisees.

This weekend’s Snap-on Nitro Franchisee featured on the side of Cruz’s car is John Schilling. He was an automotive tech prior to becoming a franchisee two years ago. In his free time, John does Circle Track racing on clay ovals in his IMCA modified car. He says he’s looking forward to watching Top Fuel and hanging out with Cruz in the pit this weekend.

