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Cruz Pedregon Races Snap-on “Socket to Breast Cancer” Pink at Texas Motorplex

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Photo courtesy of Cruz Pedregon Racing

Two-time Funny Car World Champion Cruz Pedregon and primary sponsor Snap-on® are turning the Dodge® Hellcat® Nitro Funny Car pink for the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals at Texas Motorplex, bringing the “Socket to Breast Cancer” message to race fans during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This is the program’s 12th year, and Snap-on, its franchisees, and customers have raised more than $1.2 million to help breast cancer patients cover essential living expenses during treatment.

The support goes to the Pink Fund in the United States and the Kelly Shires Breast Cancer Foundation in Canada and helps patients manage the financial strain of treatment, including everyday expenses such as transportation needs, which continue when someone is facing breast cancer.

The special pink paint scheme puts breast cancer awareness on the starting line and shines a spotlight on the practical support available to patients and their families.

“October means it’s time to roll out our special Snap-on® ‘Socket to Breast Cancer’ Dodge® Hellcat® Nitro Funny Car in support of Pink Fund and breast cancer awareness,” Pedregon says. “Each year, Snap-on creates a new pink paint scheme, and we’ll have matching team gear to show that we stand united in the fight and are proud to give more momentum to the Pink Fund’s work by generating awareness through the largest auto racing organization in the world…the NHRA.”

Pedregon’s connection to Texas extends beyond the racetrack. Both of his parents were born in the state, and Texas Motorplex has hosted some of his most memorable wins as a driver.

“Dallas has always been special to me. My parents were both born in Texas, in San Antonio and El Paso. And I’ve been fortunate to score some big wins here over the years,” Pedregon says. “We’ll be ready to rock the pink in Dallas!”

Race fans and viewers can learn more about available support at PinkFund.org.

Follow Cruz’s updates on FacebookX, and Instagram. To learn more about the Makers and Fixers who keep his team and the world running, follow @Snapon_Racing and @MakersandFixers on Instagram or visit makersandfixers.com. Share your own story for a chance to be featured.

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This story was originally published on October 12, 2026. Drag Illustrated

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