Cruz Pedregon Prepared For Final NHRA Topeka Nationals

It’s another bittersweet weekend for Cruz Pedregon and the NHRA family as we say farewell to racing at Heartland Motorsports Park. Topeka has been a winner for Cruz three times and the team is tuned and ready for the Snap-on “Makers and Fixers” Dodge SRT Hellcat to go rounds and be a winner again for this one last race at Heartland.

“We tested several new setups and put down some strong runs at ‘Night Under Fire’ last weekend, and we are in a good place for the Topeka race,” Cruz says. “All four runs were full passes with a final pass of 3.91 at 326 mph.”

Along with the past weekend’s tuning changes and successful passes, Cruz goes on to say racing before the sold-out crowd in Norwalk with a standing-room-only, the 40,000-member crowd was a thrill for him and the entire team and really has them fired up for these last days of racing at Heartland.

Cruz, Crew Chief J.C. (John Collins), and the team say the work they did at Night Under Fire has them well-prepared for Topeka, Brainerd, and on to Indianapolis. For those races, the Snap-on Funny Car will return to the “Makers & Fixers” paint scheme to honor and highlight the Makers and Fixers among us and provide a call to action for them to share stories of their critical work at makersandfixers.com.