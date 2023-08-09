Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Cruz Pedregon Prepared For Final NHRA Topeka Nationals

Published

It’s another bittersweet weekend for Cruz Pedregon and the NHRA family as we say farewell to racing at Heartland Motorsports Park. Topeka has been a winner for Cruz three times and the team is tuned and ready for the Snap-on “Makers and Fixers” Dodge SRT Hellcat to go rounds and be a winner again for this one last race at Heartland.

“We tested several new setups and put down some strong runs at ‘Night Under Fire’ last weekend, and we are in a good place for the Topeka race,” Cruz says. “All four runs were full passes with a final pass of 3.91 at 326 mph.”

Along with the past weekend’s tuning changes and successful passes, Cruz goes on to say racing before the sold-out crowd in Norwalk with a standing-room-only, the 40,000-member crowd was a thrill for him and the entire team and really has them fired up for these last days of racing at Heartland. 

Cruz, Crew Chief J.C. (John Collins), and the team say the work they did at Night Under Fire has them well-prepared for Topeka, Brainerd, and on to Indianapolis. For those races, the Snap-on Funny Car will return to the “Makers & Fixers” paint scheme to honor and highlight the Makers and Fixers among us and provide a call to action for them to share stories of their critical work at makersandfixers.com

 

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.