Cruz Pedregon Looking to Turn Luck Around at NHRA New England Nationals

Two-time Funny Car World Champion Cruz Pedregon is gearing up for the NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway in Epping, New Hampshire. With a rich history dating back to the 1960s, New England Dragway is a beloved track for many fans and racers alike.

“New England Dragway is an older venue, and it’s great to have the NHRA back here with a national event,” said Pedregon. “The northeast has so many great fans and a lot of history has been made at this track going back to the 60s.

Pedregon has been preparing to change up his season now that the tour is a quarter of the way through.

“The Snap-on® ‘Makers and Fixers’ Dodge® is running well…it’s consistent, it’s fast,” he added. “Just on race day, we just haven’t had the best luck. We plan to turn that around in the weekends ahead and feel really good about that.

“I’ve spent a lot of time talking with Jason (Bunker), the crew chief, and Johnny (West), the co-crew chief. We have several thoughts and ideas of why and how we can fix the tire spin on race day. It’s all in the clutch area, and we feel confident we’re going to turn the right knobs and be ready to go this weekend.”

This event also features Snap-on Nitro Franchisee Tim Wilson, whose name proudly adorns the side of Cruz’s car. Tim, who has been a part of the Snap-on family for more than a decade, is thrilled to attend his first drag race. His father was a franchisee before him, making this a family tradition.

Tim has been actively involved in the racing community, recently taking Cruz on a tour of local shops where customers showcased custom builds, from heavy equipment to cars. Tim’s passion for cars extends beyond his professional life, having won a chance to attend the Mecum Auctions where he purchased two cars, now frequenting car shows.

Excited about the New England Nationals, Tim has invited 80 friends, family members, and customers to join him for this exhilarating event. His enthusiasm mirrors that of the many ‘Makers and Fixers’ Snap-on celebrates.

This story was originally published on May 30, 2024.

