Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Cruz Pedregon Looking Forward to ‘Home Game’ at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip

Published

Cruz Pedregon, two-time Funny Car World Champion, is gearing up to leave his mark at the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California, the second race of the 2024 season. Known for his exceptional skill and dedication to the sport, Pedregon is set to compete with the newly designed Snap-on Dodge Hellcat, boasting a sleek flat black appearance that is sure to catch the eye of fans and competitors alike.

“Pomona is a great track. We’ve won some big races there in the past,” said Pedregon. His anticipation for the event is palpable, especially with the track’s rich history and its quintessential Southern California vibe, which includes local favorites like In-N-Out Burger now sponsoring the venue. “It’s definitely a home game for us,” Pedregon added, reflecting on his deep-rooted connection to the area, having grown up in nearby Chino.

Pedregon’s journey in drag racing is storied and diverse, with victories at Pomona that span across different categories, making him one of the few racers to have competed in all four major categories at this iconic track. “I remember winning the ‘89 Winternationals in an Alcohol Dragster, then came back the very next year and won the 1990 Winternationals in an Alcohol Funny Car,” reminisced Pedregon.

This weekend’s Snap-on Nitro Franchisee is Garrett Maxon – his name will be on the side of Cruz’s car. Maxon, a Snap-on Nitro Franchisee since 2018, embodies the spirit and passion that drive the racing community. His first meeting with Cruz and the team is eagerly anticipated, and they have planned a memorable evening for Maxon and his guests, offering them an exclusive dinner in Cruz’s pit. This unique experience is part of Snap-on’s commitment to bringing fans closer to the heart of racing, showcasing the latest advancements and fostering a deeper connection with the sport.

“We had some good runs at Gainesville, so we’re looking forward to improving our position here and going some rounds…always with the goal to win another race,” Pedregon stated confidently. With his sights set on victory, Cruz Pedregon and his team are ready to showcase their talent, dedication, and the new look of the Snap-on Dodge Hellcat to fans and competitors at the NHRA Winternationals.

To see the latest Cruz news, like his Facebook page, on Twitter, and Instagram.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.