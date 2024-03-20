Cruz Pedregon Looking Forward to ‘Home Game’ at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip

Cruz Pedregon, two-time Funny Car World Champion, is gearing up to leave his mark at the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California, the second race of the 2024 season. Known for his exceptional skill and dedication to the sport, Pedregon is set to compete with the newly designed Snap-on Dodge Hellcat, boasting a sleek flat black appearance that is sure to catch the eye of fans and competitors alike.

“Pomona is a great track. We’ve won some big races there in the past,” said Pedregon. His anticipation for the event is palpable, especially with the track’s rich history and its quintessential Southern California vibe, which includes local favorites like In-N-Out Burger now sponsoring the venue. “It’s definitely a home game for us,” Pedregon added, reflecting on his deep-rooted connection to the area, having grown up in nearby Chino.

Pedregon’s journey in drag racing is storied and diverse, with victories at Pomona that span across different categories, making him one of the few racers to have competed in all four major categories at this iconic track. “I remember winning the ‘89 Winternationals in an Alcohol Dragster, then came back the very next year and won the 1990 Winternationals in an Alcohol Funny Car,” reminisced Pedregon.

This weekend’s Snap-on Nitro Franchisee is Garrett Maxon – his name will be on the side of Cruz’s car. Maxon, a Snap-on Nitro Franchisee since 2018, embodies the spirit and passion that drive the racing community. His first meeting with Cruz and the team is eagerly anticipated, and they have planned a memorable evening for Maxon and his guests, offering them an exclusive dinner in Cruz’s pit. This unique experience is part of Snap-on’s commitment to bringing fans closer to the heart of racing, showcasing the latest advancements and fostering a deeper connection with the sport.

“We had some good runs at Gainesville, so we’re looking forward to improving our position here and going some rounds…always with the goal to win another race,” Pedregon stated confidently. With his sights set on victory, Cruz Pedregon and his team are ready to showcase their talent, dedication, and the new look of the Snap-on Dodge Hellcat to fans and competitors at the NHRA Winternationals.

