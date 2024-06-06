Cruz Pedregon Gearing Up for NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

Two-time Funny Car World Champion Cruz Pedregon is gearing up for an exciting weekend at the NHRA® Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol, TN. Pedregon, a seasoned veteran with a deep history in drag racing, is looking forward to the competition on one of his favorite tracks.

“I love Bristol,” Pedregon shared. “I’ve been going there for many years. In the mid-80s, I was a crew person on the Joe Pisano Nitro Funny Car from Southern California. So, I’ve always loved it there.”

Pedregon is optimistic about his chances this weekend, especially after recent improvements to the track. “The track remodel in the late 90s made it one of the nicer tracks on the circuit. It’s a prime opportunity for us to get out and get good early qualifying runs there.”

Despite a setback in Epping last week due to a dropped cylinder, Pedregon remains focused. “We’re looking forward to making four solid qualifying runs in Bristol to get into the top half of the field and go some rounds…that will be key for us. We’re close, and with the hotter summer months coming, we’re looking to make some strong runs.”

Pedregon and his team are also excited about their interaction with their primary sponsor, Snap-on. “We love the franchisees of our primary sponsor Snap-on there in Bristol. We’re going to have a dinner with a franchisee and some of his customers at the track Friday. With runs later in the day on Friday, then Friday night under the lights, it should be a great race to attend.”

Highlighting this partnership is Snap-on Nitro Franchisee Eric Justus, whose name adorns the side of Pedregon’s Funny Car. Justus, an Army veteran with 15 years of service and tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, is a long-time drag racing fan and is eagerly anticipating his first meeting with Pedregon this weekend.

This story was originally published on June 6, 2024.