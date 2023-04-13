Cruz Pedregon Chasing His First Win Of The Season In Las Vegas

Heading to Vegas after the team’s best performance of the season and a quarterfinals finish, Cruz Pedregon and his Funny Car team are ready for a win with the Snap-on® “Makers and Fixers” Dodge® SRT® Hellcat® for the Four-Wide Nationals.

“Our low ET of 3.86 held throughout the weekend, so it shows the great thing about having a fast car is that it wants to go fast all of the time,” says Pedregon who was the number 1 qualifier going into race day in Pomona. “John and the guys are doing a really good job on the car, really studying the timing of the clutch application and adjusting it to the track conditions. The team took the week off to head home and come back strong in Vegas especially since we’ve had some memorable wins and runs on The Strip.”

On the side of Pedregon’s car this weekend is the name of local Snap-on Nitro Franchisee Kellie Smith. She’s the first female franchisee in the history of Nitro Franchisee recognitions to have her name on the Snap-on “Makers and Fixers” Funny Car. Kellie was a school teacher before she became a franchisee and says she loves the freedom outside of the four walls in which she used to teach. She has a husband and son who are mechanics so Kellie researched something important to them, and that led her to Snap-on. She is meeting Pedregon for the first time this week when he rides along to shops on her mobile tools’ sales route. Additionally, she and her husband will be guests in Pedregon’s pit this weekend.

The Snap-on Funny Car will continue to highlight “Makers & Fixers” as a call out by the team’s sponsor, Snap-on, for the Makers and Fixers among us to share their stories at makersandfixers.com.