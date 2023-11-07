Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Cruz Pedregon Aiming to Defend Pomona Finals Event Win at ‘Home’ Track

Published

Chino, California-native Funny Car pilot Cruz Pedregon returns as the defending champ of his “home” track after the trifecta of a win, career-best ET, and career-best speed in the Snap-on “Makers and Fixers” Dodge SRT Hellcat at the NHRA Pomona finals last year.

“With so many solid runs ahead of Pomona, we’re aiming for a repeat of last year at this track that holds so many memories for me,” Cruz says. “We feel good about ending the season strong and are looking forward to the work we’ve done this year paying off for this final race of the 2023 NHRA season.”

Before the race, Cruz made a stop at SEMA where he did interviews, signed autographs, and took in all the show had to offer. He also rode along with Snap-on Nitro Franchisee Dirk Trimmer, on his franchisee van. Dirk was a service writer at an automobile dealership before taking on his franchise four years ago. He and Cruz made stops at a dealership and some shops in the area near the track.

Cruz will finish out the year with the Snap-on car paying tribute to the Makers and Fixers among us to recognize the value of their work. As Cruz’s primary sponsor, Snap-on is asking NHRA fans to follow Makers and Fixers on Instagram and hoping the Makers and Fixers among us will take time in the off-season to submit their own stories to makersandfixers.com.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.