Cruz Pedregon Aiming to Defend Pomona Finals Event Win at ‘Home’ Track

Chino, California-native Funny Car pilot Cruz Pedregon returns as the defending champ of his “home” track after the trifecta of a win, career-best ET, and career-best speed in the Snap-on “Makers and Fixers” Dodge SRT Hellcat at the NHRA Pomona finals last year.

“With so many solid runs ahead of Pomona, we’re aiming for a repeat of last year at this track that holds so many memories for me,” Cruz says. “We feel good about ending the season strong and are looking forward to the work we’ve done this year paying off for this final race of the 2023 NHRA season.”

Before the race, Cruz made a stop at SEMA where he did interviews, signed autographs, and took in all the show had to offer. He also rode along with Snap-on Nitro Franchisee Dirk Trimmer, on his franchisee van. Dirk was a service writer at an automobile dealership before taking on his franchise four years ago. He and Cruz made stops at a dealership and some shops in the area near the track.

Cruz will finish out the year with the Snap-on car paying tribute to the Makers and Fixers among us to recognize the value of their work. As Cruz’s primary sponsor, Snap-on is asking NHRA fans to follow Makers and Fixers on Instagram and hoping the Makers and Fixers among us will take time in the off-season to submit their own stories to makersandfixers.com.