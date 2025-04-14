Cristian Cuadra Makes Semifinal Quad as Elite Motorsports Wraps Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals

Driving the Corral Tequila / Corral Boots / Cuadra Pro Stock machine, Cristian Cuadra led Elite Motorsports with a semifinal quad appearance Sunday at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Cristian started his day from the No. 8 qualifying position after a 6.654 second pass at 204.08 mph to land in a first-round quad that included six-time reigning Pro Stock world champion Greg Anderson, five-time Pro Stock world champion and teammate Jeg Coughlin Jr. and rival Eric Latino.

Cristian would come in second in the quad with a .012 second reaction time and 6.664-second pass at 205.35 mph. On a holeshot, he defeated Jeg Jr., who had a 0.19 reaction time with a 6.660 pass at 205.04 mph, and took down Latino’s 6.670 at 203.16. Anderson would also advance on a 6.612 at 206.01.

In the semifinal quad, Cristian would face Anderson, Matt Hartford and Cory Reed. The Corral Tequila machine would have tire shake immediately and coast to a 24.484 second run at just 29.32 mph. Reed would red-light while Hartford (6.638 at 205.56) and Anderson (6.635 at 206.16) advanced to the final quad. Cristian and the Corral Tequila team earned quarterfinal points for their efforts.

“It was a good weekend for me. The Corral Tequila car was consistent, not the quickest, but it was consistent today. Getting past that first round, I knew I had to be ready on the tree, luckily, I was,” Cristian said. “I know everybody knows that the team is struggling a little bit, but everybody is working hard, I mean, there are no days off. I’m really proud of them and thankful that they helped get me to the semifinal. We had a little bit of a malfunction there on that last race, I could hear it. Disappointing but we’re ready to keep moving forward.”

The Elite Motorsports team head to Charlotte next for the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway, April 25-27, the fifth event on the Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series season schedule.

This story was originally published on April 14, 2025.