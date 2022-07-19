Connect with us

News

Craig Sullivan Welcomes Liberty Gears, Quick Drive and Pro Torque On Board with ‘El Mero Mero’

Published

Damon Steinke

Veteran Pro Mod driver Craig Sullivan is proud to welcome some new partners on board with his one-of-a-kind Mercury Pro Mod named El Mero Mero. Sullivan, who competes on the NMCA (National Muscle Car Association) series in their Pro Mod class, has formed some new relationships to improve his program and get back to his winning ways.

Sullivan, who has long competed in numerous different classes within drag racing, has become best known for his previous Pro Mod named “Barnburner” and his newest creation aptly named “El Mero Mero.” Certainly one to look outside the box in every aspect, Sullivan had decided some changes were warranted in his program.

“Making power is tough. Getting that power to the rear tires in an efficient and productive manner is another story all together,” Sullivan stated. “I feel that these newly formed partnerships with Liberty Gears, Quick Drive, and Pro Torque, added to my longstanding relationship with Browell Bellhousing, provide me the best opportunity to get all that power transferred out back on a consistent basis, while putting us in the best position to win. We came out the box making a huge splash with El Mero Mero, and it’s time to get back to going rounds and winning races against the best in the sport.”

Sullivan plans on competing at the remainder of the NMCA events this season, while collecting data and getting as much performance out of the Mercury as possible. That means you can see Sullivan at Martin, Michigan, July 21-24, Norwalk, Ohio, August 25-28, and the historic Indianapolis Raceway Park September 22-25.

“I look forward to competing at a high level and doing my best to win races,” Sullivan added. “We look forward to seeing all the fans come and check out El Mero Mero this season also!”

