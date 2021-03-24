CP Carrillo Joins Del Worsham with Throwback Look for Funny Car Chaos

Two-time NHRA world champion Del Worsham has grown up in the world of drag racing and throughout his professional career the Funny Car category has been a driving force in his development as a driver and crew chief. Worsham announced today his team will be competing in the upcoming Funny Car Chaos event with the support of long-time rod and piston supplier CP Carrillo.

This weekend at the inaugural Nitro Madness Funny Car Chaos event at Texas Motorplex Worsham will also be getting back to his roots and honoring his father, Chuck Worsham, with a throwback look on his race car. With 68 Funny Cars entered, Funny Car Chaos is shaping up to be the biggest Funny Car race in over 50 years and should prove to be the signature event of the early 2021 drag racing season.

“I am so excited to be racing at this event with a Funny Car that looks just like my dad’s 1980 Corvette race car,” said Worsham, who has competed at number nostalgia Funny Car events. “I have to thank CP Carrillo for coming on board to make this happen for our team. Funny Car Chaos this weekend looks like the biggest Funny Car race of my lifetime and I didn’t want to miss it.”

Worsham has designed his 2021 Toyota Camry Funny Car entry to duplicate the look of his dad’s 1980 Worsham & Fink Corvette. For eighteen seasons from 1990 to 2008, Worsham raced with his father and the duo won 16 national events and raced to a runner-up finish to the world championship in 2004. The father/son relation continues to remain close with Chuck Worsham a constant presence at the racetrack continuing to run his own team, while Del Worsham tunes for Alexis DeJoria’s ROKiT Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota Camry Funny Car.

“I have been lucky to spend so much time with my dad at the racetrack,” said Worsham. “When I look at this 2021 Camry Funny Car it takes me right back to 1980. It turned out amazing and I can’t wait to get it on the track this weekend. I know there will be racers who have been involved in racing for decades at this event and we want to put on a good show.”

Racing will begin on Friday, March 26 with Funny Car qualifying at 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. leading to a final Funny Car qualifying session at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 27. Eliminations will begin at 5:00 p.m. For tickets or event information visit www.texasmotorplex.com.

