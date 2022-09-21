Cory Gulitti Wins American/Race Tech Super Tuesday Shootout at the Fall Fling

The Fling Race Series returns to Bristol Dragway for its thirteenth year of events at one of the most iconic dragstrips in the country with the RAD Torque Systems Fall Fling presented by Optima Batteries. A beautiful week of weather was in store for the last stop of the 2022 Fling Tour featuring elite bracket racers from across the country.

The first of five days of racing fired up with the Rob’s Automotive Test and Tune at 2 p.m. run in conjunction between rounds of the exclusive Super Tuesday American Race Cars/Race Tech Shootout where 32 racers battled it out for the opportunity to take home one of the two dragster chassis with the winner having choice between builders.

As the sun went down, 32 drivers dwindled down to a stout eight competitors including Gary Williams, Cory Gulitti, Greg Hicks, Bo Sanders, Peeps Pennington, Jack Ostrowski, Troy Williams Jr., and Steve Sisko.

Gulitti used a .017 advantage on the tree to light up the scoreboard over Troy Williams Jr. who took .0004 at the stripe for the loss, and Pennington turned it .002 red against Sanders who put down a .017 package. Ostrowski was .039 ahead off the starting line for the win over Hicks, while Gary Williams took .004 on Sisko to advance to the round of four.

In the semifinals, Williams and Sanders were separated by a thousandth on the tree and Williams took the stripe by .019 to earn a spot in the final. Ostrowski bowed out to Gulitti after turning it just .001 red.

The pairing of Gulitti and Williams was a rematch of the American/Todd’s Extreme Paint Dragster Shootout at the 2021 Spring Fling Million where Gulitti took home the very same dragster he wheeled in this final. Gulitti was .006 at the hit against the .009 bulb of Williams, and Gulitti ended up .001 ahead at the stripe for the win after breaking a rocker in the semis. Gulitti chose the American chassis, while Williams walked away with the Race Tech.

Advanced Product Design Wednesday will feature a $15,000 warm-up purse, while ATI Performance Products Thursday and JEGS Performance Saturday will be $30,000-to-win each day. On Moser Engineering main event Friday, racers will stage up for $100,000 while the Mullis Race Cars Racer Appreciation Barbeque kicks off trackside at 7 p.m.

Advanced Product Design 15K Wednesday will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with a time run for all on property. Racer appreciation giveaways from leaders in the industry will be given out from the prize vault including weather stations, dragster scoops, and more.

Everything will be streamed live as it happens on the MotorManiaTV YouTube channel free to the viewer courtesy of JEGS Performance and Mickey Thompson with new exclusive content produced by the Fling Team.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page, or text the word “BRISTOL” to 74121 for race updates.