Cornwell Tools Backs Brittany Force in Two Ohio Events

Cornwell Quality Tools, “the Choice of Professionals since 1919,” has announced an expansion of its relationship with John Force Racing to include a two-event primary sponsorship of the Top Fuel dragster driven by two-time World Champion Brittany Force.

The company, founded in 1919 by Eugene Cornwell, already has equity in the JFR program through an affiliation that includes principal sponsorship of the Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car driven by current NHRA point leader Austin Prock.

The Cornwell Tools logo will take precedence on the 37-year-old Force’s NHRA national record-holding dragster for the 17th running of the Summit Racing Equipment Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park outside Norwalk, Ohio, June 28-30. It will return to prominence little more than a month later when Force competes along with her dad in the 47th annual Cornwell Tools “Night Under Fire” on the same track.

“Cornwell Quality Tools has had a terrific five-year partnership with the John Force Racing team,” said Bob Studenic, President and CEO of Cornwell Quality Tools. “Austin is having a great season so far piloting the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS and it’s been fun to watch.

“Now, we have this wonderful opportunity to partner with two-time Top Fuel Champion Brittany Force as she makes her debut with Cornwell Tools during the Summit Racing Equipment Nationals and the Cornwell Tools ‘Night Under Fire.’ Norwalk is our home track, and it will be really exciting to see Brittany run the Cornwell blue and black colors at a track we support. We cannot wait for some terrific racing this summer.”

“It is an honor to be teamed up with Cornwell Tools and to feature them on our car,” Brittany said. “Ohio is home to Cornwell Tools, (so) running their colors at Norwalk just feels right. It’s been a few years since I have competed (in the “Night Under Fire”) but I’m so happy to return. Mr. (Bill) Bader puts on such incredible events there in addition to our NHRA race and I know it will be unforgettable.

“After some progress at the last few races, our team is definitely getting closer to four win lights and landing the Cornwell Tools Chevy dragster in the winners’ circle,” said the 16-time NHRA tour winner.

As for the team’s founder and namesake, he is equally enthusiastic about the Cornwell involvement.

“You know, to see the dragster with different logos like HendrickCars.com, PEAK and now Cornwell Tools, this is exciting,” he said. “So, I’m looking forward to them running that car both at the “Night Under Fire,” which is one of my favorite races of the year, and also at the national event there in Norwalk. It’s a win-win for everybody.”

This story was originally published on June 13, 2024.