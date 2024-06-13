Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Cornwell Tools Backs Brittany Force in Two Ohio Events

Published

Cornwell Quality Tools, “the Choice of Professionals since 1919,” has announced an expansion of its relationship with John Force Racing to include a two-event primary sponsorship of the Top Fuel dragster driven by two-time World Champion Brittany Force.

The company, founded in 1919 by Eugene Cornwell, already has equity in the JFR program through an affiliation that includes principal sponsorship of the Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car driven by current NHRA point leader Austin Prock.

The Cornwell Tools logo will take precedence on the 37-year-old Force’s NHRA national record-holding dragster for the 17th running of the Summit Racing Equipment Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park outside Norwalk, Ohio, June 28-30.  It will return to prominence little more than a month later when Force competes along with her dad in the 47th annual Cornwell Tools “Night Under Fire” on the same track.

“Cornwell Quality Tools has had a terrific five-year partnership with the John Force Racing team,” said Bob Studenic, President and CEO of Cornwell Quality Tools. “Austin is having a great season so far piloting the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS and it’s been fun to watch.

“Now, we have this wonderful opportunity to partner with two-time Top Fuel Champion Brittany Force as she makes her debut with Cornwell Tools during the Summit Racing Equipment Nationals and the Cornwell Tools ‘Night Under Fire.’ Norwalk is our home track, and it will be really exciting to see Brittany run the Cornwell blue and black colors at a track we support. We cannot wait for some terrific racing this summer.”

“It is an honor to be teamed up with Cornwell Tools and to feature them on our car,” Brittany said. “Ohio is home to Cornwell Tools, (so) running their colors at Norwalk just feels right. It’s been a few years since I have competed (in the “Night Under Fire”) but I’m so happy to return. Mr. (Bill) Bader puts on such incredible events there in addition to our NHRA race and I know it will be unforgettable.

“After some progress at the last few races, our team is definitely getting closer to four win lights and landing the Cornwell Tools Chevy dragster in the winners’ circle,” said the 16-time NHRA tour winner. 

As for the team’s founder and namesake, he is equally enthusiastic about the Cornwell involvement.

“You know, to see the dragster with different logos like HendrickCars.com, PEAK and now Cornwell Tools, this is exciting,” he said. “So, I’m looking forward to them running that car both at the “Night Under Fire,” which is one of my favorite races of the year, and also at the national event there in Norwalk. It’s a win-win for everybody.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This story was originally published on June 13, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.