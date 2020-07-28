Cordova International Raceway Postpones 67th Annual World Series Of Drag Racing

Due to Illinois restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 that include a mandate that sets a 20% spectator seating capacity for outdoor sports venues, the 67th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing at Cordova International Raceway has been postponed and rescheduled for August 27-29, 2021.

Fans who have purchased tickets for the 67th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing should call Cordova International Raceway at 309-654-2110 or e-mail Teri Blasco at tblasco@racecir.com, to receive a credit or to make other arrangements.

ADVERTISEMENT



“We are very disappointed that we will not hold the 67th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing this year but look forward to having ‘The Granddaddy of Them All’ bigger and better than ever August 27-29, 2021,” said Cordova International Raceway President/General Manager Dominic Blasco. “Keeping our community that includes our staff, racers, crew members and fans safe is our utmost priority while adhering to guidelines from local and state health officials. We thank our fans and sponsors for their support during this challenging time.”

For more information please visit RaceCIR.com or call 309-654-2110.

Comments