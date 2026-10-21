Cordova Dragway Joins NHRA West Central Division, Adds Two Events For 2027 Season

NHRA officials are excited to announce that historic Cordova Dragway has joined the NHRA Member Track Network as part of the West Central Division (Division 5).

The legendary facility will also host two NHRA events in 2027, expanding the racing opportunities for sportsman competitors in the Midwest. With more than seven decades of drag racing history, Cordova Dragway is also home to the O’Reilly World Series of Drag Racing, America’s oldest and longest-running drag racing event.

Joining the NHRA Member Track Network builds on that impressive tradition, offering additional programs for local racers and events to attract fans and competitors from across the country.

Cordova Dragway’s 2027 schedule will include an NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series regional event as part of the inaugural Sportsman Grand Nationals, along with an NHRA Summit Racing Equipment E.T. Finals presented by Hoosier event, providing ample opportunities for racers to compete at the legendary facility.

“It is hard to contain the excitement about hosting the nation’s best sportsman racers,” said Dan Crownhart, owner of Cordova Dragway. “Everyone on our team, racers and fans, is excited for the opportunity to show the drag racing world what Cordova has to offer. The only problem with this place is you don’t want to leave when racing is over. Cordova truly is a special place.”

By joining the NHRA Member Track Network, Cordova Dragway will also be able to offer a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

The facility will also get access to NHRA’s extensive support programs as part of the member track network, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms.

“We’re excited to welcome Cordova Dragway to the NHRA West Central Division,” said Nick Duty, NHRA West Central Division Director. “Cordova has a long history in our sport and a dedicated community of racers and fans. We look forward to working with their team to support their weekly racing programs and competitors while adding to Cordova’s rich history.”

For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 and 2027 schedule, visit www.nhra.com.