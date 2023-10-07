Coots, Bello and Pederson Race to Provisional No. 1 Spots at FL2K23, Round Three of Qualifying to Resume Saturday

Some of the fastest and baddest street cars descended upon Bradenton Motorsports Park for FL2K23 presented by Brian Crower, and kicked off Friday qualifying with some impressive runs.

Racers and Bradenton Motorsports Park owner Victor Alvarez was thrilled to have his event return home for this year’s edition after Hurricane Ian forced FL2K to Gainesville Raceway.

“FL2K23 has been lit,” said Alvarez. “We’re so happy to be hosting this event back at Bradenton this year and the atmosphere has been electric since the racers started rolling into the pits.”

Rounds one and two of qualifying were completed on Friday night. However, round three of qualifying is set to be completed on Saturday, starting with AWD vs DCT, N/T Shootout and A90/58 Shootout.

In Street Car Shootout presented by Fast Forward Race Engines, Palm Beach Dyno, Real Street Performance, Coastal Dyno, RedHorse Performance, SunCoast Converters, and Motion Raceworks, Danny Coots in his ’04 Mustang broke into the 6-second range, laying down a 6.945 ET at 201.34 mph to claim the provisional number one qualifier spot. Travis Mangum followed in second (7.25 ET at 192.19 mph) and Tanner Stover (7.29 ET at 188.46 mph) in third.

Jayson Bello knocked Xtreme Front Wheel Drive standout Nichole Elff out of the number one spot during round three of qualifying. Bello laid down a 7.91 pass at 193.13, while Elff was 7.99 seconds at 189.31 mph in X-Street presented by Precision Turbo and Eat Sleep Race. Furthermore, X-Street racers are also competing for a $500 qualifying bonus, where the top 16 cars will get $500.

Outlaw Stick presented by TurboSmart and Grannas Racing, has become a fan-favorite class. Featuring the world’s quickest and fastest stick-shift cars, it’s a class with show-stopping action. Ryan Pederson raced to the provisional number one in his ’07 Corvette at an impressive 7.21 seconds in the heat and also claimed the top speed of 209.46 mph.

After two rounds of qualifying in A90/58 Shootout, Bradley Dillon came out on top, in AWD vs DCT it was Mark Podkowik, and Brett Lasala in Extreme 28s vs Tres Cuatro.

Round three of qualifying will pick up at 10 a.m. with AWD vs DCT, Extreme 28s vs Tres Cuatro, N/T Shootout and A90/58 Shootout. Round four of qualifying will follow with 10.50 Index and 9.50 Index, then Street Car Shootout, Stick Shift Shootout, X-Street, AWD vs DCT, Extreme 28s vs Tres Cuatro, N/T Shootout and A90/58 Shootout.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Round one eliminations begin on Sunday, October 8 at 10 a.m. Stay tuned to www.RaceBMP.com, www.FL2K.com, and the Bradenton Motorsports Park and FL2K Facebook pages for results and news from FL2K23 presented by Brian Crower. Tune in to the official event livestream at FloRacing.com.