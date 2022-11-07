Content Creator Larry Chen Selected as Winner of Inaugural SEMA Automotive Influencer of the Year Award

Content creator and world-renowned automotive photographer Larry Chen was named winner of the first annual SEMA Automotive Influencer of the Year award. The award was created to honor a content creator or influencer who has built an engaged audience and used his or her platform to positively impact car enthusiasts of all ages.

The award is a result of the rise of content creators’ and social media influencers’ impact on the industry. Finalists for the award were selected based on their presence and influence across social media channels, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and more. This year’s finalists, which included Larry Chen, ChrisFix, TJ Hunt, Adam LZand Alex Taylor, were recognized at the SEMA Industry Awards Banquet for their impact on growing the $50.9 billion automotive specialty-equipment industry.

“It is a huge honor to be nominated for this award, especially being alongside my peers. I am a content creator through and through, and I love telling the stories of backyard and garage builds along with the grandest collections,” said Larry Chen. “I enjoy that my audience follows along and appreciates the content I create. For me, this is about doing my best and playing my part in saving the culture that we love so much.”

Chen’s work has graced the covers of numerous magazines, and he is well known for his work with Hoonigan, Hagerty, and other top automotive media companies. He also shoots for major OEMs, top builders, multiple race and event series, and top automotive brands around the world. Chen is also a Canon Explorer of Light, teaches photography classes, and shares his knowledge and passion with aspiring content creators. As an enthusiast himself, Chen hosts car meets, has collaborated on vehicle builds, and has shown his own creations at the SEMA Show.

“Larry embodies what it means to be an ambassador for the automotive industry and car culture. He is a true enthusiast, and his contagious passion for the subject matter has not only been embraced by the car community but also continues to bring new people into our hobby,” said SEMA Chairman James Lawrence. “On behalf of SEMA and the aftermarket industry, I want to thank Larry for his ongoing contribution and can think of no better person to recognize as our first winner.”

Chen’s work can be seen on his website, Instagram page, Facebook, and other social media channels.