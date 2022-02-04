Constant Aviation Set to Continue as NHRA Factory Stock Showdown Class Title Sponsor

The NHRA announced today that Constant Aviation will continue as the title sponsor of the NHRA Factory Stock Showdown class for the 2022 season. Constant Aviation, an industry leader in aircraft and engine maintenance, became title sponsor of the Factory Stock Showdown category a year ago, partnering with NHRA to become involved in the exciting, fan-favorite category.

The Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown class features eight races at NHRA national events in 2022, beginning with the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway on March 10-13 and concluding with the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals on Oct. 13-16 at Texas Motorplex in Dallas. Constant Aviation has also extended its agreement as the Official Aircraft Maintenance & AOG (Aircraft on Ground) Support of NHRA.

ADVERTISEMENT



“Sponsoring the Factory Stock Showdown aligns Constant Aviation with a number of key elements that are important to our core business model,” said David H. Davies, Chief Executive Officer, Constant Aviation. “Our business is built on attention to detail, speed, efficiency and most of all quality people. Our technicians have a passion for racing and especially a series like Factory Stock Showdown that highlights Camaros, Cobra Jets and Drag Paks. The competition is fast and fierce, and we are looking forward to an even more exciting 2022 season.”

For more than 15 years, Constant Aviation has specialized in aircraft and engine maintenance, major repairs, avionics, interiors and paint, while also offering mobile response services through its AOG division.

The Factory Stock Showdown category has delivered thrilling action each year, with top drivers competing for the prestigious Wally trophy driving Chevrolet COPO Camaros, Ford Cobra Jets and Dodge Challenger Drag Paks. Standouts like Pro Stock driver Aaron Stanfield, who has won back-to-back Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown world championships, Bill Skillman, Mark Pawuk, David Barton, John Cerbone and Stephen Bell delivered incredible performances in the class last season, something that will surely continue in 2022.

The Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown Bounty Program is also set to return this year. Established during the 2021 season, the program puts a “bounty” on the winner of the previous event. If someone beats that driver at the next event, they will receive a $1,000 prize. If that same driver doesn’t lose at the next event, the bounty is increased to $2,000 for the next race. In 2021, the bounty was up for grabs at each event and the previous race winner lost in eliminations at the following event. Heading into the Gatornationals there is a $2,000 bounty on Aaron Stanfield the winner of the final two events in 2021. The bounty program helped draw increased fan and driver interest in the Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown class, giving the category plenty of momentum heading into the 2022 NHRA season.

“With the introduction of exciting initiatives like the bounty program and the impressive support it has shown to the category, Constant Aviation has been a great partner for NHRA and a perfect fit with the Factory Stock Showdown class,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “We’re thrilled to see them continue as a sponsor of the NHRA Factory Stock Showdown class and we’re all looking forward to an outstanding 2022 season in the category.”

2022 Constant Aviation NHRA Factory Stock Showdown Schedule

· AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, March 10-13

Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.

· NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, April 29-May 1

zMAX Dragway, Charlotte, NC

· Virginia NHRA Nationals, May 13-15

Virginia Motorsports Park, Richmond, Va.

· NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, June 17-19

Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

· Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, June 23-26

Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio.

· Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Aug. 31-Sept. 5

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, IN

· NHRA Nationals, Sept. 15-18

Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

· Texas NHRA Fall Nationals, Oct. 13-16

Texas Motorplex, Dallas, Texas

Comments