Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown Makes Stop at Bristol Dragway for Father’s Day Weekend

The Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown class that puts Chevrolet COPO Camaros, Ford Cobra Jets and Dodge Challenger Drag Paks in side-by-side battle, is making its fourth of eight stops on their NHRA schedule, the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.

With back-to-back victories at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Charlotte and at the most recent event, the Virginia NHRA Nationals, Bill Skillman and his Ray Skillman Ford Cobra head into this weekend’s Thunder Valley Nationals with the points lead, a full 62 ahead of second place David Barton and his Sawmill Auto Chevy COPO Camaro.

“Virginia was a fun race and I really enjoyed that win. It is always more enjoyable when you win,” Skillman said. “I go to win. We are in the car business in the Indianapolis area, and we go out and compete every day. I want to be in the front. That is where I want to be. I really enjoy this class and I think it is really good racing. When we are given a good track, these cars really put on a good show for the fans. You can’t beat the racing. It is super tight. There are a bunch of good racers out here. This class is one of the few filling up the fields every race.”

With his second consecutive victory, Skillman has upped the Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown Bounty Program target on his back to $2,000 with a field of 19 looking to take him out on race day and collect their bonus.

“I would have liked to have collected the bounty myself, unfortunately, it is on me. The next person that can beat me is going to walk away with a couple grand. It is definitely a motivational factor to beat that guy that won the last race. There is no doubt about that,” Skillman said.

Picking up a win over Skillman won’t be an easy feat for the rest of the Constant Aviation class. The Skillman Ford Cobra Mustang has proven itself on the track thanks to the work Skillman’s team has done off-track.

“It is a bad hotrod. It is a really, really good car. We did a lot of work to make this Mustang go down the track in all conditions,” Skillman said. “I have to give all the credit to Tommy Laney and Dave Udeany. These guys came out of the Pro Stock ranks and Competition Eliminator ranks. They know how to make a car work. They massaged and massaged on this race car until it is a great race car now. I need all the help I can get.”

Racing action at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway for the Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown class begins with qualifying starting Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. Eliminations will begin Saturday at 4:15 p.m. and continue into Sunday at 1:40 p.m.

Constant Aviation Bounty Program

Gatornationals (Gainesville, FL)

$1,000 bounty collected by Anthony Troyer, defeated Aaron Stanfield, Las Vegas winner

Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals (Charlotte, NC)

$1,000 bounty collected by Stephen Bell, defeated Lenny Lottig, Gatornationals winner

Virginia Nationals (Richmond, VA)

Bounty unclaimed, Charlotte winner Bill Skillman undefeated

2022 Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown Schedule/Results

Gainesville – Lenny Lottig, winner; Anthony Troyer, runner-up

Charlotte1 – Bill Skillman, winner, David Barton, runner-up

Richmond – Bill Skillman, winner, Dan Condon, runner-up

Bristol, Thunder Valley Nationals, June 17-19

Norwalk, Summit Nationals, June 23-25

Indianapolis, U.S. Nationals, August 30- September 5

Reading, Dodge Nationals, September 15-18

Dallas, Fall Nationals, October 13-16

 

Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown Top Ten

  1. Bill Skillman                       282
  2. David Barton                         218
  3. Lenny Lottig                         217
  4. Aaron Stanfield                      166
  5. Anthony Troyer                       154
  6. Stephen Bell                           145
  7. Warren Walcher                      141
  8. Dan Condon                         134
  9. Mark Pawuk                          125
  10. Ricky Hord                           120

