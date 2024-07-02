Connect with us

News

Connect With Industry Pros, Expand Your Network at the 2024 SEMA Show

Published

Attendee, buyer and media registration for the 2024 SEMA Show has been open at semashow.com/register. Attendees can maximize their ROI by registering early and taking advantage of travel discounts (more details here) and Show badge discounts. Registration is only $60 for qualified attendees who register by Friday, September 27. Deadlines and fees for other registration categories can be found at semashow.com/register

Set for November 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the 2024 SEMA Show will once again reveal the future of the aftermarket as attendees connect with thousands of leading manufacturers showcasing the latest products, trends and technology in the industry.

Finding reasons to attend the 2024 SEMA Show is easy, including countless product innovations from new and iconic exhibitors, the latest custom vehicle trends and professional skill-enhancing education sessions led by top industry experts. Attendees can also partake in one-of-a-kind events and features, like the New Product Showcase, the No. 1 destination for discovering the hottest products in the automotive aftermarket industry, the dynamic Battle of the Builders Presented by Mothers Polish highlighting the techniques of influential builders, the world-class lineup of SEMA Education seminars and sessions, the newer Overland Experience showcasing customized vehicles in their intended environments and much more (more details can be found at semashow.com/attendee).

To assist professionals in demonstrating the Show’s value to their employers, management offers a customizable sample letter to highlight specific benefits relevant to your business or market segment. This ensures that you can effectively communicate the potential impact on your day-to-day responsibilities and long-term business growth​​. View the SEMA Show sample letter to your boss as a PDF here.

For more information about the 2024 SEMA Show, visit semashow.com. Sign up for updates on SEMA Fest at semafest.com.

This story was originally published on July 2, 2024.

