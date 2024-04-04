Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Series Set For Phoenix Debut at Race Powered by LAT Racing Oils

In the first-ever appearance for the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ at Firebird Motorsports Park, a huge field of standout drivers will put on a show this weekend as part of the 39th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, adding another exciting aspect to the race.

It’s the second of 10 races during the 2024 season and this weekend’s event is powered by LAT Racing Oils, which works with several teams in the NHRA Pro Mod category. That includes many of the 20 talented entries for Pro Mod’s debut at the “Duel in the Desert,” where the category will surely put on a show in front of the Phoenix fans for the first time.

“We are proud to sponsor the NHRA Pro Mod class at Phoenix,” LAT Racing Oils’ Co-owner Danny Vaca said. “As a leader in performance lubricants we support many Pro Mod teams with high-performance racing oils designed to help power these engines to the winner’s circle. We are looking forward to seeing first-hand how our lubricants perform at this race.”

LAT Racing Oils is an industry leader in the development of producing superior synthetic and petroleum racing oils, reducing operating temperatures while providing stable, consistent pressure readings, working with star Pro Mod drivers like former world champions Kris Thorne, Jose Gonzalez and Khalid AlBalooshi, Justin Bond, Lyle Barnett, Stan Shelton, Ken Quartuccio and Kevin Rivenbark.

Gonzalez opened the year with a victory in Gainesville and he’ll look to keep that momentum rolling in Phoenix, where a first-time event winner will be crowned in Phoenix. Adding to the weekend is also the Total Seal Pro Mod Showdown, which takes place during qualifying. The exciting competition within qualifying will award the driver who puts together the best E.T. average during the four qualifying rounds. The winner receives $10,000 from Total Seal Piston Rings, providing even more incentive for NHRA Pro Mod drivers during their Firebird Motorsports Park debut.

“Total Seal is thrilled to be a part of the Showdown in Phoenix,” said Matt Hartford, president and CEO of Total Seal Piston Rings. “Pro Mod is such an exciting class for the fans, and we love that the class is being showcased at our home track for the first time. Our entire organization continues to work on technological advancements in ring design, and Pro Mod puts them to the test every week. We look forward to our continued support of the class.”

The talent-heavy class also features standouts like Tony Wilson, who is driving an eye-catching ’55 Chevy, Mike Stavrinos, Mike Thielen, Jason Scruggs, Jason Lee and defending world champion Mike Castellana.

Featuring the world’s fastest doorslammer race cars, the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ offers something unique and exciting for every drag racing fan. The class continues to grow in popularity and is highlighted by historic muscle cars and a variety of late-model American muscle cars, as well as a number of different power adders.

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ will kick off with two qualifying rounds on Friday at 3:30 PM and 6:00 PM MST, with the final two qualifying rounds set for 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM MST on Saturday, following an autograph session at Nitro Alley Stage. The first round of eliminations is slated for 12:25 PM MST on Sunday. Action from the category will also be featured on FS1 on Sunday during the eliminations show that begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the final NHRA Arizona Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

This story was originally published on April 4, 2024.