Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Goes Four-Wide Racing in Charlotte at Event Powered by Culp Lumber

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series has been dominated by one driver through the first two events in 2025, but plenty of standouts will be looking to change that during the wild and unpredictable four-wide setting as part of this weekend’s American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

The state-of-the-art facility hosts the third of 10 events during the NHRA Pro Mod season and this weekend’s event is powered by Culp Lumber.

The goal for Mike Stavrinos is to keep his unbelievable weekend from Phoenix going, as the rising star savored all the success last month, winning both the postponed Gainesville race and the Phoenix event, as well as qualifying No. 1.

It was the perfect weekend for Stavrinos, but the loaded Congruity NHRA Pro Mod class would like nothing more than to end that streak in Charlotte. The four-wide aspect adds another unique layer to the weekend, and with 24 talented drivers competing in Pro Mod country, it should make for another memorable race at zMAX Dragway.

As the event sponsor, Culp Lumber, which supports standout Pro Mod racers Stan Shelton and Kevin Rivenbark, loves seeing the category in action at their home track.

“We are truly honored to continue our support for the 2025 NHRA Pro Mod category at the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals. This track, zMAX Dragway, has a special place in our hearts as our home track, providing the perfect setting for us to share this experience with our valued guests — family, friends, employees, and partners. It’s a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness for our family-owned company, Culp Lumber, and to connect with those who mean so much to us,” said Amy Shelton, Executive at Culp Lumber.

“We take great pride in being a third-generation, family-owned company based in New London, NC. Each year, we produce 150 million board feet of pine lumber, which we thoughtfully ship to northern markets, reaching as far as New England and west to the Mississippi River. Our family shares a deep love for motorsports, having spent many cherished years watching drag racing at Charlotte. While our roots are in tractor pulling, our passion for NHRA Pro Mod racing brings us even closer together, creating wonderful memories along the way.”

Along with Stavrinos, the loaded Pro Mod field also includes local native and multi-time world champ Rickie Smith, who went to the final round at the first two events of the year, reigning world champion Jordan Lazic, Lyle Barnett, Mike Castellana, Alex Laughlin, Jason Scruggs, J.R. Gray, Justin Bond and Billy Banaka.

There’s plenty on the line other than a win and the coveted Wally, too. The Modern Racing Pro Mod Showdown takes place during qualifying, with the driver putting together the best E.T. average during the four qualifying rounds taking home the $8,000 prize from Modern Racing. Stavrinos won the Pro Mod Showdown in Phoenix, and also claimed the $2,000 prize for earning the Killin’ Time Racing (KTR) No. 1 qualifier award.

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series will kick off with two qualifying rounds on Friday at 3:10 and 6:30 p.m. ET, with the final two qualifying rounds set for 11:15 a.m. and 2:20 p.m. on Saturday. The first round of eliminations is slated for 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.

This story was originally published on April 25, 2025.