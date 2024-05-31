Connect with us

Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series Geared Up for First Full Race Weekend in Epping

NHRA photo

A return trip to New England Dragway for the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ also marks the first full appearance for the thrilling class at the fan-favorite facility as part of this weekend’s 11th annual NHRA New England Nationals.

The NHRA Pro Mod category was set to make its exciting debut at Epping last year, but inclement weather only allowed for two qualifying sessions. Now, fans at New England Dragway will get their first chance to see three days of action from the standout drivers in Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, and they’re ready to put on a show.

It’s the fourth of 10 races during the 2024 season and this weekend’s event is powered by PGT Trucking, Inc. Action from the category will also be featured on FS1 on Sunday during the eliminations show and with only two races left in the NHRA Pro Mod regular season, fans can expect nothing but action in Epping.

“PGT Trucking is happy to be back as a sponsor for the NHRA Pro Mod Series in Epping,” said Rick Simpson, Vice President, Asset Management. “Since 1981, PGT has provided quality flatbed transportation services, focusing on personal relationships with our drivers, staff, and customers. Just like in motorsports, our people are always our strongest asset. We are excited to share this opportunity with such a passionate fanbase once again.”

A Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ winner will be crowned at New England Dragway for the first time and it’s a field loaded with contenders. In all, 23 drivers will attempt to win a Wally in Epping and it’s a group led by current points leader and former world champion Jose Gonzalez, who won the season-opener in Gainesville.

Ken Quartuccio is second, while other top competitors include Billy Banaka, Phoenix winner Kevin Rivenbark, former world champion Kris Thorne, Lyle Barnett, defending world champion Mike Castellana, Justin Bond, Mason Wright and Chicago runner-up Khalid AlBalooshi.

With Eric Dillard winning in Chicago, the class has also seen three different winners at the first three races of the year, showcasing the impressive depth and parity in the category. A host of standouts will look to add to that in Epping, while putting on a show in what could be ideal conditions at New England Dragway.

Featuring the world’s fastest doorslammer race cars, the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ offers something unique and exciting for every drag racing fan. The class continues to grow in popularity and is highlighted by historic muscle cars and a variety of late-model American muscle cars, as well as several different power adders.

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ will kick off with two qualifying rounds on Friday at 4:30 PM and 7 PM ET, with the final two qualifying rounds set for 11:30 AM and 4 PM on Saturday. The first round of eliminations is slated for 12:25 PM ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA New England Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information about NHRA, visit www.nhra.com.

This story was originally published on May 31, 2024. Drag Illustrated

