Congruity HR Named Title Sponsor of Ten-Race NHRA Pro Mod Series in 2024

NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series Manager Finish Line Consultants and NHRA officials announced today that Congruity HR, which specializes in offering HR support, benefits and benefits administration, payroll processing, and risk management to small to mid-sized businesses, has been named the title sponsor of the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series opens its 10-race season on March 7-10 as part of the 55th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.

Congruity HR is a new partner for both NHRA and NHRA Pro Mod. Congruity knows that business success depends on fast and accurate answers from someone who truly understands your business. Unlike larger providers, Congruity is not some distant vendor. When a business works with Congruity HR, they are assigned their very own HR dream team, putting an emphasis on their success and a company’s culture. For more than a decade, Congruity has taken the time to understand a company’s values and long-term vision, providing tailor-made services for each client.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership. The passion displayed within the racing industry mirrors Congruity’s passion for helping our clients. We are looking forward to a great season and hope to start building relationships at the first race in Gainesville,” Congruity President Matt Lewis said.

The 2024 season features 10 races across the country and includes the series’ first-ever trip to Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix on April 5-7. That race follows the opener in Gainesville, with NHRA Pro Mod then running four straight events in Chicago, Epping, Bristol and Richmond to end the regular season.

After the race at Virginia Motorsports Park, the category is on an extended break until its “Road to the Championship” playoffs, which debuted last year, open at the NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indy. From there, the season finishes with races in Charlotte, St. Louis and the final in Las Vegas on Oct. 31-Nov. 3.

Like Congruity, the NHRA Pro Mod Series offers the same diversity applied to purpose-built racing vehicles that routinely exceeds 250 mph by way of high-horsepower engines, cutting-edge technology and various power adders. The partnership with NHRA Pro Mod optimizes the reach of Congruity with its prestige and television coverage, offering a unique and high impact opportunity for brand and sales growth.

“It’s exciting to have a new name like Congruity join as the title sponsor of the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, which is set to have another standout season in 2024,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “These new partners get a great first-hand glimpse of these awesome cars and incredible racing action, as well as a great opportunity to work with our Pro Mod race teams and clients.”

For more information on Congruity, please visit congruityhr.com. For more information about NHRA, including the 2024 schedule, please visit www.nhra.com.

2024 Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series Season Schedule

March 7-10: 55th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.

April 5-7: 39th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Firebird Motorsports Park, Phoenix

May 17-19: 24th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Chicago

May 31-June 2: 11th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

June 7-9: 23rd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

June 21-23: Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, Richmond, Va.

Aug. 28-Sept. 2: 70th annual NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis.

Sept. 20-22: 16th annual Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte.

Sept. 27-29: 13th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis

Oct. 31-Nov. 3: 24th annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas