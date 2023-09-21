Confidence is Key as Chris Bostick Enjoys His NHRA Countdown Journey

As he enters the second race in the Countdown to the Championship, Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Chris Bostick is optimistic. This is the first time Bostick has qualified for the Countdown, NHRA’s version of the playoffs and he’s determined to enjoy every minute of it, focusing on the positive improvements he’s making along the way. This week he will compete at the betway NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway, just outside of Charlotte.

“I love competing at zMAX,” said Bostick. “It’s one of my favorite tracks. It’s not far from home and it’s such a beautiful track. Everything about the facility is just top-notch. The track itself is smooth and fast.”

Bostick made some terrific runs during qualifying last week in Reading, Pa. at the Countdown opener. With one of three new engines, the talented drag racer laid down some of the best numbers of his career and he moved up one position in the points standings.

Bostick had to do some engine swapping at the last event and he’s eager to see how this new engine in his arsenal performs when put to task. He felt he was getting a solid handle on the previous engine, which was damaged during qualifying when a cam chain broke. But Bostick is not one to back down from a challenge. He’s feeling more comfortable on his Chris Bostick Motorsports Suzuki which gives him the confidence he needs as he heads to Charlotte.

“I feel like I’m riding the motorcycle better than I ever have,” said Bostick. “That fact alone gives me such a sense of confidence that I haven’t had in a long time. If we hit the tuneup correctly, we could have a truly good chance this weekend. That’s what I’m praying for.”

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature one round at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 22, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 24. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday and 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, and then eliminations on FS1 at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.