Complete Equipment & Assets of Heartland Motorsports Park to Be Sold

A huge online auction of Heartland Motorsports Park equipment will be sold at the end of December. With the land being for sale, Heartland Motorsports Park has now hired Steffes Group, Inc. to sell all equipment, assets and memorabilia associated with the famed motorsports park located in Topeka, Kansas.

Shelby Development LLC, which owns and operates Heartland Motorsports Park, has ceased operations of the facility due to the increasing tax burden. Shelby Development said, “It would be ideal for this to continue to be a premier racing venue, but with the increasing tax burden, it does not make economic sense to do so. Hopefully, another entity can use these assets for better use, and the general public can buy a keepsake from the track.”

Steffes representative, Lynn Richard, explained that the auction will include six online rings offering a variety of items, including track equipment, grandstand bleachers, food and concession equipment, shop equipment, Heartland Motorsports Park & Country Stampede memorabilia and more. 

The preview dates for this auction are Saturday, December 16th, from 10 am – 2 pm and Wednesday, December 20th, from 10 am – 3 pm.  The auction will open for bidding on Wednesday, December 20th, and will close on Wednesday, December 27th. There will be staggering closing times for each of the six rings. 

For more information about this auction, contact Devon Hilton with Heartland Motorsports Park at 785-608-7445 or Steffes Representative Lynn Richard at 319-931-9090.

A full catalog and auction details can be found at SteffesGroup.com.

