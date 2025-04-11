Connect with us

Competition Clutch Continues Partnership with Ricky Silva for 2025

Published

Cinic Photography photo

Competition Clutch enters 2025 as a primary brand for Ricky Silva’s 1997 Honda Civic in the Sport FWD/Super Street categories. With the huge success of a 7-second run in 2024, Silva continues to be a top brand ambassador for Competition Clutch with his race team and CLM Motorsports. With more applications for the sport compact and European markets, Competition Clutch is excited to begin the 2025 racing season with Ricky Silva.

In 2024, Silva and his team reached a 7-second quarter-mile pass. Over the off-season, Ricky and his team have switched their combination to run on methanol this year. With a pre-season test session just a few weeks ago, Silva says that the early numbers look very promising. 

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Competition Clutch for 2025,” says Ricky Silva. “Their support and products have been instrumental to our success. It’s great working with a company that we can rely on for our customer builds.” 

Competition Clutch has been a pillar of clutch manufacturing in the sport compact drag racing world since its birth. Now under the Wharton Automotive Group, Competition Clutch continues to grow its product lines with addition of single, twin, and triple disc set ups to provide all the racers a clutch that is reliable and ready to win at the track. 

“Competition Clutch continues to be one of the top manufacturers in sport compact drag racing,” says Krista Baldwin, Director of Marketing. “We love working with Ricky and CLM Motorsports for their contribution to the sport and other competitors. We are all in the same mindset that we want to provide a reliable, economically priced clutch and driveline products for any racer from a weekend warrior to a 7-second Honda Civic.” 

Ricky Silva plans to make this weekend’s HDay competition the start of the 2025. For more information about Competition Clutch or CLM Motorsports, please visit www.competitionclutch.com  and www.clmmotorsportsinc.com

This story was originally published on April 11, 2025. Drag Illustrated

