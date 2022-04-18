Comp Eliminator Racer Ed Federkeil to Support Tunnel to Towers Foundation at SpringNationals

During the NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park, April 21-24, Competition Eliminator racer Ed Federkeil will kick-off a season-long association with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. For over 20 years Tunnel to Towers has supported our nation’s military members and first responders, by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes.

Federkeil, a 33-year professional firefighter, is using his racing career and sponsor relationships to shine a light on this very important charity.

“I reached out to the Tunnel to Towers folks because I believe in what they do,” said Federkeil. “They are honoring the memory of veterans and first responders across the country. They are building injured veterans smart homes, paying off mortgages for Gold Star families and fallen first responder families and so many other important acts of kindness. I want to help them move the needle when it comes to helping their Foundation.”

Federkeil’s race car will display the Tunnel to Towers Foundation logo for the SpringNationals and remainder of the 2022 NHRA season. This kind of charity support is not a new inspiration for Federkeil who three years ago supported Hoods for Heroes and The Ronnie Thames Foundation on his race car and worked with sponsors to make equipment donations to the NHRA Safety Safari.

Through his involvement with the Tunnel for Towers Foundation Federkeil will be hosting guests of the foundation at select NHRA national events.

“We wish Ed Federkeil best of luck this season. I am looking forward to bringing Tunnel to Towers families to NHRA events to cheer him on and working together to showcase the impact the Foundation is making for our Veterans, Gold Star and fallen first responder families across the country,” said Frank Siller Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Federkeil understands the importance of charitable networking as it relates to racing. Throughout his career he has given back to organizations and aligned with sponsors who share his common goal in recognizing first responders and veterans. The association with Tunnel to Towers is a continuation of Federkeil’s mission to give something back to those who have given so much.

This season Federkeil will compete in 15 national and divisional races as part of the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. His Hemi Powered Dodge Avenger tuned by Mopar legends David Nickens and Mike Sullivan will be competing in Competition Eliminator which is made up of nearly 100 individual classes featuring dragsters, roadsters and full-bodied cars. This class, recognized as one of the toughest classes on the NHRA tour, allows competitors to run almost every engine combination imaginable and pits driver reaction times against car performance in an elite level of competition.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For more than 20 years, the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes.

For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.