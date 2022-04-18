Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Comp Eliminator Racer Ed Federkeil to Support Tunnel to Towers Foundation at SpringNationals
Advertisement

ADVERTISEMENT

News NHRA

Sand Haulers of America Latest Brand to Ride with Camrie Caruso

News

Chevrolet Performance LSX Shootout Added to NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing

News

Don Prudhomme Determined to Defend Turbo Class Title at Mexican 1000

News NHRA

NHRA Camping World Series Heads to zMAX Dragway for Thrilling Four-Wide Nationals

News

All-Female True Street Presented by Baer Brake Systems Returns to NMRA Ford Performance Nationals

News Race Coverage

Weepers Wrap Up AHDRA Gainesville Opener

Exclusive Features News

11 Hot Takes Following Season-Opening PDRA East Coast Nationals

News PDRA Race Coverage

Achenbach, Tutterow, Powers, Drinkwater, Garner-Jones and Essick Victorious at Season-Opening PDRA East Coast Nationals

News PDRA Race Coverage

Salemi, Halsey, Carr, Lannigan, Davis and Agostino Start 2022 PDRA Season as No. 1 Qualifiers at East Coast Nationals

News

Comp Eliminator Racer Ed Federkeil to Support Tunnel to Towers Foundation at SpringNationals

Published

During the NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park, April 21-24, Competition Eliminator racer Ed Federkeil will kick-off a season-long association with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. For over 20 years Tunnel to Towers has supported our nation’s military members and first responders, by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes.

Federkeil, a 33-year professional firefighter, is using his racing career and sponsor relationships to shine a light on this very important charity.

“I reached out to the Tunnel to Towers folks because I believe in what they do,” said Federkeil. “They are honoring the memory of veterans and first responders across the country. They are building injured veterans smart homes, paying off mortgages for Gold Star families and fallen first responder families and so many other important acts of kindness. I want to help them move the needle when it comes to helping their Foundation.”

Federkeil’s race car will display the Tunnel to Towers Foundation logo for the SpringNationals and remainder of the 2022 NHRA season. This kind of charity support is not a new inspiration for Federkeil who three years ago supported Hoods for Heroes and The Ronnie Thames Foundation on his race car and worked with sponsors to make equipment donations to the NHRA Safety Safari.

Through his involvement with the Tunnel for Towers Foundation Federkeil will be hosting guests of the foundation at select NHRA national events.

“We wish Ed Federkeil best of luck this season. I am looking forward to bringing Tunnel to Towers families to NHRA events to cheer him on and working together to showcase the impact the Foundation is making for our Veterans, Gold Star and fallen first responder families across the country,” said Frank Siller Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Federkeil understands the importance of charitable networking as it relates to racing. Throughout his career he has given back to organizations and aligned with sponsors who share his common goal in recognizing first responders and veterans. The association with Tunnel to Towers is a continuation of Federkeil’s mission to give something back to those who have given so much.

This season Federkeil will compete in 15 national and divisional races as part of the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. His Hemi Powered Dodge Avenger tuned by Mopar legends David Nickens and Mike Sullivan will be competing in Competition Eliminator which is made up of nearly 100 individual classes featuring dragsters, roadsters and full-bodied cars. This class, recognized as one of the toughest classes on the NHRA tour, allows competitors to run almost every engine combination imaginable and pits driver reaction times against car performance in an elite level of competition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

ADVERTISEMENT

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For more than 20 years, the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes.

For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Race Coverage

Movers & Shakers: The People Who Make Lights Out

Scotty G and Paul from Induction Solutions talk a little laughing gas in the staging lanes. ADVERTISEMENT

February 23, 2014

News

Lizzy Musi to Debut New ’69 Camaro at Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings in Epping

A plan that started more than a year ago will come to fruition as the Musi Racing team is set to debut its new Edelbrock-equipped...

July 9, 2021

News

Krista Baldwin to Make Top Fuel Debut at NHRA Gatornationals

Krista Baldwin will make her first professional start in the NHRA Camping World series in a Top Fuel Dragster at the Gator Nationals. Baldwin,...

March 9, 2021

News

Fans Encouraged to Devour ‘Taste of Motorplex’ During FallNationals

Texas Motorplex will host the Taste of Motorplex at the 35th annual AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals, October 14-18, 2020 to fill the void...

October 12, 2020
Advertisement

ADVERTISEMENT

Drag Illustrated is not affiliated with, nor is it bound by any sanctioning body or association.
From groundbreaking stories on underground grudge and outlaw racing to in-depth interviews
with world-renowned racers and exclusive event coverage, Drag Illustrated shines the spotlight
on the hottest stories in drag racing.
When drivers, builders, and hardcore fans want the unbiased truth, Drag Illustrated is where they turn.

Copyright © 2022 Drag Illustrated Media, LLC.