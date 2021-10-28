COMP Cams SCSN 17 Presented by FuelTech Returns to Vegas Nov. 18-21

The grandaddy of them all, the marathon of drag racing, the Comp Cams Street Car Super Nationals 17 presented by FuelTech, is less than a month away. Some of the biggest names in both big-dollar and grassroots racing has won this bucket list event. Tickets are on sale now to ensure you can be there to see drag racer dreams come true Nov. 18-21 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Like the 16 previous events, SCSN 17 is expected to shatter records in both speed and ET. Every year, personal bests are achieved thanks to a combination of the grit and determination of the drivers and their crews and the hard work and professionalism of The Strip’s incredible track crew.

“What Jeff Foster and his folks do is beyond unbelievable,” said SCSN Promoter Mel Roth. “Every year, every single year, we come here and get some of the best track prep on the planet. The guys driving Open Comp get the same level of courtesy and track prep that our Pro Mod guys do. We couldn’t do what we do without the team from The Strip.”

Another highlight of this year’s race is the expected return of SCSN’s loyal Canadian contingent, a group so popular, the Canadian National Anthem is played alongside the Star-Spangled Banner during opening ceremonies. Last year, racers from the Great White North were unable to compete due to COVID-related restrictions at the Canadian-US border. Those restrictions are expected to be loosened Nov. 8, allowing the Canucks to return to Vegas.

While not mandatory, racers and teams are encouraged to take advantage of pre-registration to ensure lines are kept short during Race Week. For all the info regarding the Comp Cams SCSN presented by FuelTech 17 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Nov. 18-21, visit StreetCarSuperNationals.com or click HERE.

Spectators can also get their tickets early by clicking HERE.

For fans unable to attend live, SCSN 17 is streaming live at FloRacing.com.

