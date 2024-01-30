COMP Cams Named Official Pit Camera Partner on FloRacing for PRO Superstar Shootout

COMP Cams, the leading American manufacturer of high-quality performance-based internal engine components, will be bringing fans the ultimate experience as the Official Pit Camera Partner on FloRacing at the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, Feb. 8-10, at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

Edelbrock Group Vice President of Sales & Marketing Mark Campbell explains why the COMP CAM pit cams partnership is a perfect fit.

“Number one reason – we, as a company, love racing! The PRO Shootout is something that will help propel racing to the next level, and that is great for the enthusiast and all of our brands,” said Campbell. “COMP Cams (and Edelbrock) have a long racing heritage, and we want to make sure that continues by supporting all types of events, racers, and enthusiasts everywhere we can.”

The COMP Cams pit cams will give fans watching worldwide an experience that’s the first of its kind to drag racing. There will be 15 pit cams stationed throughout the pro pits; some of those include Pro Stock’s Erica Enders, Top Fuel’s Antron Brown and Funny Car’s John Force, giving fans an angle of drag racing they might not get to experience otherwise. From the thrashing of swapping an engine to crew chiefs discussing a tune-up and more, fans will be able to choose which COMP Cams pit cam to tune into on FloRacing.com.

“The event and the opportunity to have the pit cams are something different that will create new excitement in the sport,” continued Campbell. “Chip draws, Top Fuel vs. Funny Car, and those types of things will make this event so exciting for the fans.”

The invite-only PRO Superstar Shootout features top drivers from Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock, competing for a purse of over $1.3 million. Top Fuel and Funny Car categories will compete for $250,000 each, while the Pro Stock winner will earn $125,000.

Plus, there will be a race-within-a-race when those who don’t qualify in Top Fuel and Funny Car line up against one another in the special Top Fuel vs. Funny Car Shootout. The winner will be awarded the Don Schumacher Nitro Superstar Award.

For more than 35 years, it’s been COMP Cams’ mission to produce the highest-performing products possible, provide customers with superior service, and to lead the industry in technological development. In addition to camshafts, COMP Cams offers valve train products like valve springs, lifters, rocker arms, pushrods and more.

Campbell is looking forward to witnessing the inaugural event in person alongside COMP Cams Billy Carroll.

‘One of our best racer liaisons we have, Billy Carroll, will also be on the grounds at Bradenton Motorsports Park,” said Campbell. “We will have multiple teams competing at this event, like Clay Millican of Rick Ware Racing, Ron Capps Motorsports, Elite Motorsports, JCM Racing, and many others!”

Furthermore, the PRO Superstar Shootout is set to provide the ultimate fan experience off-track with live music, a vendor village, the area’s best food trucks, and more.

Tickets for the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the entire race live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk.