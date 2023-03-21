Connect with us

Columbia Impex Joins Cuadra Racing, Elite Motorsports Pro Stock Team as Major Associate Sponsor

Cuadra Boys Racing, a part of the Elite Motorsports race team, announced today that Columbia Impex is joining the team as a major associate sponsor for the rest of the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. Columbia Impex is a supplier of genuine reptile and exotic leathers. 

The Cuadra Boys team consists of Pro Stock drivers Fernando Cuadra Sr., Fernando Cuadra Jr., Cristian Cuadra, and Top Sportsman driver David Cuadra. The Cuadra family owns Corral Boots and Cuadra, both of which offer premium footwear and accessories. The Cuadras have a longstanding relationship with Columbia Impex and are excited to have the company join their drag racing ventures.

“Columbia Impex has a wonderful reputation in our industry,” said Cuadra Sr. “We are honored to have the opportunity to represent such a quality organization and introduce them to the racing world.”

“We are thrilled to sponsor the Cuadra Boys,” said Ruben Villanueva of Columbia Impex. “They are a fantastic family and their brands utilize some of the finest materials available. As we learned of the multiple exposure opportunities provided through the sport of drag racing, it became clear that joining the team as a sponsor partner made sense not only to support our current business partners but also to gain interest from new customers.”

Columbia Impex serves manufacturers and designers of a variety of small leather goods including belts, watch straps, handbags, footwear and garments. The Cuadra Boys will debut their new partner this weekend at the NHRA Arizona Nationals in Phoenix as they compete with the rest of the Elite Motorsports team, the largest professional team in drag racing.

