Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Collectible Die-Cast Cars Celebrate John Force, Summit Motorsports Park & Cornwell Tools Night Under Fire

Published

Photos by Summit Motorsports Park

Many moons ago, Bill Bader Sr. formed a friendship with NHRA Funny Car competitor John Force.

In addition to sharing a passion for motorsports, the beloved men shared a passion for pushing the envelope. For Bader Sr., that involved wowing race fans, and for Force, that involved winning races.

Before long, the bond between the two friends extended to their families, and in addition to racing at the annual NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Force became a featured performer at the park’s annual Cornwell Tools Night Under Fire.

The stories about what Bader Sr., and eventually his son and current park president Bill Bader Jr., would ask Force to do in the name of entertaining a capacity crowd at the annual Cornwell Tools Night Under Fire are as fabled as they are fantastic.

In celebration of that perfect partnership, the Baders and Force years ago began collaborating on the production of collectible 1/24th scale die-cast cars specially designed to look like Funny Cars piloted by Force at the annual Cornwell Tools Night Under Fire, and fans have purchased them with pride.

This year, the twelfth and final die-cast car in this very special series is being offered, and it Is especially meaningful since it is the park’s 60th anniversary and the Bader family’s 50th anniversary of owning it.

While the sparkle paint die-cast cars are sold out, a limited number of beautiful blue die-cast cars remain for purchase, but they are expected to sell quickly with the holidays approaching. They are especially appealing to nostalgia-loving fans, as they feature a Norwalk Dragway logo, in addition to an American flag, fireworks and the words “America’s Racetrack.

“Our family, which includes our guests, is fortunate to share such a special bond with John Force,” said Bill Bader Jr., president of Summit Motorsports Park. “He is simply one of a kind. He is an outstanding competitor and entertainer, and his name has become synonymous with Cornwell Tools Night Under Fire. John’s passion for what he does comes right from the heart, and it is both infectious and inspiring. We are proud to have partnered with him to produce this series of die-cast cars for 12 years. They will serve as pieces of history, especially this final one, which is offered in the year we are celebrating the park’s 60th anniversary and my family’s 50th anniversary of owning it.”

The cost for each die-cast car is $119 plus shipping. To order online through the park’s Quarter Mile Clothing Company, click https://quartermileclothingcompany.com/product/60th-anniversary-diecast/, and to order over the phone, call the park’s office at 419-668-5555.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Summit Motorsports Park is at 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.