Cole Reynolds’ Rocky Mountain Race Week Chronicles: Final Thoughts

As racers drove into Pueblo Motorsports park, you could feel an energy in the air like none other. There were smiles, hugs, and bantering, all going on between the different groups of racers. The last day of Rocky Mountain Race Week is always exciting, yet sad. We just spent a week alongside these racers as they fought to get their car from track to track while making good passes. This was my 12th drag and drive ever that I have attended, and I come out of each one even more eager to build something to compete in. The sense of family and camaraderie is probably the most enticing aspect about RMRW. The fact that a complete stranger will help you work on your car or give you parts is mind-boggling to me. It shows how tight-knit the automotive community really is.

Events like these are the reason the automotive community is growing. It’s not always about who’s the fastest or who has the coolest-looking car… it’s about family, it’s about the adventure, it’s about the lifestyle. Even though there were some unfortunate events this week, I could truthfully say that it seemed everyone had a blast. 

I cannot wait for the next RMRW… and who knows, I might get to drive something next time!

 

