Cole Reynolds’ Rocky Mountain Race Week Chronicles: Days 5 & 6

Like I previously mentioned, Rocky Mountain Race Week is all about friendships and camaraderie. These both were shown on Day 5 – it took racers to the lofty heights of Lookout Mountain, then through the historic town of Golden, before culminating in the charming streets of Central City. It was a day of breathtaking scenery, camaraderie, and a true testament to the racing community’s spirit of support.

The day also brought its share of challenges. Several racers experienced breakdowns, a stark reminder of the demanding nature of this multi-day event. Yet, what stood out was the unwavering support within the racing community. Nobody faced their vehicle troubles alone. Competitors came together, offering expertise, tools, and a helping hand. It was a powerful display of camaraderie, a testament to the bonds forged through a shared passion for racing. As the day went on, racers met up in Central City, where they were met with the town’s historic charm and stunning mountain vistas. The winding streets and preserved architecture provided a fitting end to this scenic adventure. It was a day filled with challenges, yes, but also with triumphs, scenic wonders, and a celebration of the incredible racing community that defines Rocky Mountain Race Week.

Day 6 brought us back to Bandimere for the second to last day of racing. Racers that have made it this far were excited, yet nervous as they really only had to make one pass that day, and then their final pass at Pueblo on the following day. This day was somewhat special to all of the racers, as it was going to be their last time ever racing at Bandimere.

The day went on, and just like before, racers got TONS of runs down the drag strip.

Jason Hurley made his fastest pass ever, going 7.02 at 200 mph – 200 mph is something that Jason has been chasing for years, so you could imagine after that run, he was a little emotional. Instead of going for a 6-second, 200mph pass, Jason decided to pack it up earlier and conserve the car to ensure that he could make it back to Pueblo.

I gotta say, the racers weren’t the only ones bummed out about Bandimere closing down… this has always been one of my favorite tracks to shoot at. The first time I went there was back in 2015 for the first-ever RMRW. I remember driving in with my mom and dad and thinking, “Holy crap, this place is HUGE.” I have been back to the track every year since then.

Though it was our last time at Bandimere… everyone had a blast, and almost everyone went FAST!

