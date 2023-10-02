Cole Reynolds’ Rocky Mountain Race Week Chronicles: Day 1

Revving engines, screeching tires, and a rush of adrenaline – welcome to Rocky Mountain Race Week! This annual extravaganza is a high-octane fusion of drag racing intensity and the open road adventure, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Rocky Mountains. Enthusiasts and adrenaline junkies alike converge on this iconic event, where horsepower meets endurance in a week-long automotive odyssey. Join us as we dive headfirst into the heart-pounding world of Rocky Mountain Race Week, where speed, skill, and a sense of camaraderie collide in a celebration of automotive excellence. Buckle up for the ride!

The first day of race week is interesting, to say the least. Day 1 brought us to Pueblo Motorsports Park in Pueblo, Colorado. As we arrived, you could feel the anticipation in the air. While driving through the pits, there were people working on their cars, going through tech, and catching up with old friends. One of the best parts about Race Week is that Matt Frost and June (the owners of RMRW) have perfected a streamlined process of getting cars in and through tech so quickly that there isn’t a long line. This makes Day 1 way more relaxed than any other drag and drive event I have attended.

As 3 pm rolled around, the anticipation at Pueblo Motorsports Park was palpable. The decision to start the races in the late afternoon proved to be the best decision possible. The track conditions were nothing short of ideal, with temperatures hovering comfortably in the mid-70s, offering both man/woman and machine the perfect balance of power and grip.

Adding to the excitement was a steady tailwind, clocking in at 15 miles per hour. This tailwind provided an extra edge for the racers, giving them that extra push as they raced down the dragstrip. The seasoned racers knew the significance of these conditions, seizing the opportunity to push their vehicles to their limits, knowing that every element was in their favor.

As the day went on, Jason Hurley, a name that had become synonymous with RMRW, was at the top overall. Hurley is a force to be reckoned with. Last Race Week, Hurley finished with a BBC from a Motorhome. He had enough of a lead that even as slow as he went on the last day, he still took home 1st.

There were several catastrophic failures throughout the first day of racing, which resulted in multiple racers pulling out of competition. It’s too early to tell who will be at the top of the leaderboard in their classes, but what I do know is that this week is gonna be nothing short of awesome.

Day 2 took us from Pueblo, Colorado, to Kearney, Nebraska. The Drive Day from Pueblo, Colorado, to Kearney, Nebraska, during Rocky Mountain Race Week is a journey in itself that weaves through the heart of the American Midwest, offering racers and enthusiasts an opportunity to experience diverse landscapes and road conditions. The first leg of the journey takes them through the rolling hills of southern Colorado, the rugged terrain providing an invigorating start to the day’s drive. The winding roads offer a taste of the challenges that await. As they venture further into the heartland of America, the scenery transforms. The arid landscapes of Colorado give way to expansive plains, stretching out as far as the eye can see. Fields of vibrant green and golden crops suddenly are terrorized by thousands of horsepower. One of my favorite parts about race week is seeing how many people will spend hours on the side of the road to help their buddies fix their vehicles.

I am so excited to see how this week plays out. Tomorrow is one of the toughest days as we race in the morning in Kearney and then drive all the way to Denver, Colorado!

