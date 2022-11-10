Connect with us

CMR Construction & Roofing, Kalitta Motorsports Extend Major Program into 2023

After two successful seasons with Kalitta Motorsports CMR Construction and Roofing will continue their marketing relationship with the multi-time world championship team throughout the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. Heading into the next season CMR Construction and Roofing will be the primary sponsor on Shawn Langdon’s Toyota Top Fuel dragster for four NHRA national events with additional exposure at the prestigious U.S. Nationals. CMR will adorn Langdon’s 11,000-horsepower race car as primary sponsor at national events in Gainesville, the first Las Vegas race, Brainerd, and Dallas in addition to co-primary sponsor at Indianapolis. Doug Kalitta will campaign a CMR Construction and Roofing Top Fuel dragster at the first race of the 2023 NHRA Countdown contested at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Pep Boys NHRA Nationals

“CMR Construction & Roofing has been one of our most successful marketing relationships,” said Chad Head, Kalitta Motorsports General Manager. “Steve Soule and his marketing team have maximized their on-track and off-track opportunities with Shawn, J.R. Todd and Doug Kalitta. Together we have worked together with CMR to take advantage of every opportunity to network with our sponsors and NHRA partners. They have seen positive results and we are looking forward to expanding those opportunities into 2023.”

CMR has found a natural partnership with Kalitta Motorsports as both companies share a deep passion and drive for what they do, and the relationship fits perfectly with CMR’s motto, “When Speed Matters.” This sponsorship provides an excellent opportunity for CMR to support a championship-level team while sharing memorable experiences with customers, partners, and employees.
 
They will have a season-long presence on all three of the Kalitta Motorsports racecars. J.R. Todd’s 2023 DHL Toyota Supra Funny Car will have CMR branding on the rear quarter panel. The CMR logo will be included on all the team uniforms, and there will be company banners in the hospitality area and Langdon’s pit area.
 
“Strategic relationships are a core element to our business, ” said Steve Soule, CMR Construction & Roofing CEO. “The past two seasons have proven that Kalitta Motorsports— especially Shawn, J.R., and Doug— are exactly the type of partners we want to work with. We have added profits to our bottom line but more importantly we have found a company in Kalitta Motorsports that shares our values of excellence and hard work.”
 
A vital element of this relationship is the B2B and hospitality program the two companies instituted in 2021. CMR has improved roofs on Kalitta Air hangars and the Kalitta Motorsports shop outside of Detroit this year. They will once again be the presenting sponsor of Kalitta Motorsports’ annual B2B summit. Moving into the 2023 NHRA season CMR Construction and Roofing guests and employees will enjoy the VIP racing experience at all 21 NHRA national events. Additional marketing elements will include specialty hero cards for the CMR Construction & Roofing primary sponsor races and Kalitta Motorsports will continue to support CMR at additional marketing events.
 
CMR Construction & Roofing has built a reputation for excellence for over 20 years, ranking among the Top 100 Roofing Contractors every year since 2007. Their team is dedicated to delivering superior products, craftsmanship, and customer service to commercial, government, and residential clients throughout the country. Each of their 500+ team members are experts in their specialty, which helps make them America’s 9th-largest roofing company and growing.

