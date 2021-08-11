CMR Construction & Roofing Joins Kalitta Motorsports as Official Partner

Kalitta Motorsports is pleased to announce that CMR Construction & Roofing has joined the multi-time world championship-winning team in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series as an official partner. The strategic marketing partnership will begin this weekend at the 61st NHRA Winternationals in Pomona and extend throughout the rest of the 2021 NHRA season. All three Kalitta Motorsports race cars will feature CMR branding for the rest of the season. CMR will also be the primary sponsor on one of the Kalitta Motorsports Top Fuel dragster entries at the NHRA Las Vegas Nationals in October.

“We are looking forward to introducing NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series to CMR and their corporate partners and guests,” said Chad Head, Kalitta Motorsports General Manager. “We offer a unique race track experience as well as a very active business to business program for all our partners. CMR is a perfect fit with Kalitta Motorsports, and we are looking forward to a long and successful relationship.”

In addition to the on-car exposure, CMR Construction & Roofing will sponsor the newly available J.R. Todd visor cam during an upcoming race and will enjoy the Kalitta Motorsports VIP hospitality experience for the remainder of the season. Prior to the Charlotte NHRA Nationals, CMR will be a presenting sponsor at the Kalitta Motorsports sponsor summit.