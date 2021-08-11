News

CMR Construction & Roofing Joins Kalitta Motorsports as Official Partner

Kalitta Motorsports is pleased to announce that CMR Construction & Roofing has joined the multi-time world championship-winning team in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series as an official partner. The strategic marketing partnership will begin this weekend at the 61st NHRA Winternationals in Pomona and extend throughout the rest of the 2021 NHRA season. All three Kalitta Motorsports race cars will feature CMR branding for the rest of the season. CMR will also be the primary sponsor on one of the Kalitta Motorsports Top Fuel dragster entries at the NHRA Las Vegas Nationals in October.

“We are looking forward to introducing NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series to CMR and their corporate partners and guests,” said Chad Head, Kalitta Motorsports General Manager. “We offer a unique race track experience as well as a very active business to business program for all our partners. CMR is a perfect fit with Kalitta Motorsports, and we are looking forward to a long and successful relationship.”

In addition to the on-car exposure, CMR Construction & Roofing will sponsor the newly available J.R. Todd visor cam during an upcoming race and will enjoy the Kalitta Motorsports VIP hospitality experience for the remainder of the season. Prior to the Charlotte NHRA Nationals, CMR will be a presenting sponsor at the Kalitta Motorsports sponsor summit.

“We are very excited to enter into the NHRA Camping World drag racing series with Kalitta Motorsports as an official partner for 2021 and the foreseeable future,” said Steve Soule, CEO of CMR Construction & Roofing. “Our national footprint compliments this partnership through the diverse B2B program Kalitta Motorsports offers and the fantastic VIP hospitality program we plan to leverage with our customers, employees, and vendors. We can’t wait to see our primary sponsorship in Las Vegas later in October and being here in Pomona this weekend to see our associate branding on all three cars is special.”

CMR Construction & Roofing has built a reputation for excellence over our 17 years in business, ranking among the Top 100 Roofing Contractors every year since 2007. Our team is dedicated to delivering superior products, craftsmanship, and customer service to our commercial, government, and residential clients throughout the country. Each of our 400+ team members is an expert in their specialty and helps make us America’s 13th largest roofing company. CMR has found a natural partnership with Kalitta Motorsports as we share a deep passion and drive for what we do, and they fit perfectly with our motto, “When Speed Matters.” This sponsorship provides an excellent opportunity for us to support a championship-level team while sharing memorable experiences with our customers, partners, and employees.

