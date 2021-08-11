News
CMR Construction & Roofing Joins Kalitta Motorsports as Official Partner
“We are looking forward to introducing NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series to CMR and their corporate partners and guests,” said Chad Head, Kalitta Motorsports General Manager. “We offer a unique race track experience as well as a very active business to business program for all our partners. CMR is a perfect fit with Kalitta Motorsports, and we are looking forward to a long and successful relationship.”
In addition to the on-car exposure, CMR Construction & Roofing will sponsor the newly available J.R. Todd visor cam during an upcoming race and will enjoy the Kalitta Motorsports VIP hospitality experience for the remainder of the season. Prior to the Charlotte NHRA Nationals, CMR will be a presenting sponsor at the Kalitta Motorsports sponsor summit.
CMR Construction & Roofing has built a reputation for excellence over our 17 years in business, ranking among the Top 100 Roofing Contractors every year since 2007. Our team is dedicated to delivering superior products, craftsmanship, and customer service to our commercial, government, and residential clients throughout the country. Each of our 400+ team members is an expert in their specialty and helps make us America’s 13th largest roofing company. CMR has found a natural partnership with Kalitta Motorsports as we share a deep passion and drive for what we do, and they fit perfectly with our motto, “When Speed Matters.” This sponsorship provides an excellent opportunity for us to support a championship-level team while sharing memorable experiences with our customers, partners, and employees.
