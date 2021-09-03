CMR Construction & Roofing Expands, Extends Partnership with Kalitta Motorsports

During the Sonoma Nationals earlier this season Kalitta Motorsports announced that CMR Construction and Roofing joined the multi-time world championship-winning team in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series as an official partner. Since that announcement CMR Construction and Roofing has expanded their relationship and extended their partnership through the 2022 NHRA season.

They will immediately become a major associate on J.R. Todd’s Toyota Camry Funny Car with increased logo presence on the rear quarter panel and their branding increased on the Doug Kalitta and Shawn Langdon Top Fuel dragsters.

ADVERTISEMENT



Additionally, during the 2022 NHRA season CMR Construction and Roofing will be associate sponsor on all three race cars with sizable logo branding and be a primary on Doug’s Top Fuel dragster at a TBD race. They will also continue to be the presenting sponsor of the Kalitta Motorsports’ B2B sponsor summit in 2022. CMR Construction and Roofing will continue to utilize VIP corporate hospitality for the 2022 season and continue their sponsorship of the J.R. Todd visor-cam at a TBD race during the first half of the 2022 season.

“This expansion of our original agreement is a major commitment from CMR Construction and Roofing in Kalitta Motorsports and NHRA drag racing,” said Chad Head, Kalitta Motorsports General Manager. “They came in at Sonoma and immediately saw the opportunities our sport provided their brand and customers. We were also excited to connect them with our network of sponsors and that has shown immediate returns for them as well. There are more great things to come from this relationship.”

The original strategic marketing partnership began with all three Kalitta Motorsports race cars featuring CMR branding for the rest of the season and with CMR becoming the primary sponsor Shawn Langdon’s Top Fuel dragster at the NHRA Las Vegas Nationals in October. They also stepped into the role of presenting sponsor for the Kalitta Motorsports second B2B sponsor summit in Charlotte.

“We saw the opportunity to enhance our presence with Kalitta Motorsports this season and beyond almost immediately and we didn’t want to wait to grow our program,” said Steve Soule, CEO of CMR Construction & Roofing. “The level of professionalism from Kalitta Motorsports combined with the feedback we received after just a few races made it obvious we were in the right place. Our national footprint compliments this partnership through the diverse B2B program Kalitta Motorsports offers and the fantastic VIP hospitality program we are leveraging with our customers, employees, and vendors. As we said earlier, we can’t wait to see our primary sponsorship in Las Vegas later in October and see our race car on track in 2022.”

CMR Construction & Roofing has built a reputation for excellence over our 20 years in business, ranking among the Top 100 Roofing Contractors every year since 2007. Our team is dedicated to delivering superior products, craftsmanship, and customer service to our commercial, government, and residential clients throughout the country. Each of our 500+ team members is an expert in their specialty and helps make us America’s 13th largest roofing company. CMR has found a natural partnership with Kalitta Motorsports as we share a deep passion and drive for what we do, and they fit perfectly with our motto, “When Speed Matters.” This sponsorship provides an excellent opportunity for us to support a championship-level team while sharing memorable experiences with our customers, partners, and employees.

Comments