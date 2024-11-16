Clyde Scott Acquires RJ Race Cars and Quarter-Max Chassis & Components, Ushering in a New Era

In a groundbreaking move for the drag racing industry, Clyde Scott, renowned Pro Mod racer and owner of Xtreme Raceway Park in Ferris, Texas, has officially acquired RJ Race Cars and Quarter-Max Chassis & Components. The purchase marks a significant milestone, bringing one of drag racing’s most respected chassis builders under the stewardship of a passionate racer and seasoned entrepreneur.

“Drag racing community, this is the time to listen, focus, and pay attention!” Scott declared. “Quarter-Max and RJ Race Cars have been sold, and I couldn’t be more excited to help advance this already great company. The moment I walked into the facility, I knew this was a dream come true.”

Scott’s journey into ownership reflects a lifelong dedication to the sport. Known for building one of the premier eighth-mile tracks in the country, Scott has always prioritized the racer’s experience, a principle he intends to carry into this new venture.

“Since 2017, my focus at Xtreme Raceway Park has been delivering the best racing environment possible,” Scott said. “Now, with the support of my family, friends, and the incredible team at XRP, I’m ready to fulfill another dream by leading RJ Race Cars and Quarter-Max into the future.”

Founded in 1987 by Rick Jones, RJ Race Cars has long been a leader in drag racing chassis technology. From their state-of-the-art facility in Galesburg, Illinois, the company has produced championship-winning cars for NHRA, PDRA, and beyond. Over the years, RJ Race Cars and Quarter-Max have been synonymous with innovation and quality.

Rickie Jones, co-owner and son of Rick Jones, expressed enthusiasm for this new opportunity with Scott. “The entire team at Quarter-Max and RJ Race Cars, including the Jones family, have never been more excited about the future,” Rickie said. “Since our founding, our customers have won over 42 World Championships. With Clyde’s vision and passion, we’re confident we’ll continue that tradition.”

Scott, for his part, has no plans to alter the winning formula. “The Jones family and their incredible team will remain on board, continuing to operate the business as they always have,” Scott said. “My goal is to build on their success by streamlining production and getting more quality cars into racers’ hands faster.”

Scott’s acquisition comes at a time when the demand for top-tier chassis and components is higher than ever. “The quality of an RJ car is second to none,” Scott noted. “There’s nothing like it in the door car industry, and that’s why they’ve been in business for 37 years.”

He also took a moment to reflect on the personal and professional support that has made this journey possible. “I want to thank my wife, Amanda, my kids, and my best friend, Gary Lynch, for standing by me every step of the way. This wouldn’t have been possible without them and the loyal XRP customers.”

With the drag racing community buzzing about the news, Scott’s move is poised to have a lasting impact. “This is some of the biggest news in drag racing in a long time,” Scott said. “We’re ready to take RJ Race Cars and Quarter-Max to the next level, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

As drag racing’s next chapter unfolds, one thing is clear: under Clyde Scott’s leadership, the legacy of RJ Race Cars and Quarter-Max is in good hands.

This story was originally published on November 16, 2024.