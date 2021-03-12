Products

Clean Up with JEGS’ High-Performance Industrial Strength Cleaner & Degreaser

JEGS 72336 High-Performance Industrial Strength Cleaner & Degreaser is a powerful formula for extremely tough jobs. It instantly penetrates and removes grease, oil, grime, and other difficult soils or stains around the garage or shop. This product is biodegradable, phosphate-free, non-abrasive, and non-flammable. For lighter-duty cleaning, you can reduce it with water.

Safely and Effectively Removes:

  • Grease & Oil, Diesel Fuel, Brake Dust, Battery Acid, Glue & Adhesives, Blood Stains, Oxidation, Mildew, Soap Scum, Ink & Markers, Scuff Marks & More.

Dilution Ratios & Applications

  • Heavy-Duty Applications:(Full Strength)
    • Apply to all tough, hard-to-clean industrial soils. Rigging equipment, truck tires, trailers, diesel/gas engines, restaurant stove hoods, etc.
  • Medium-Duty Applications:(1 Part Cleaner to 1 Part Water)
    • For use around the office and cleaning restaurant equipment, furniture, walls, tile, linoleum, hardwood, or marble floors with tough stains.
  • Light-Duty Applications:
    • The product can be diluted with water to match any of your garage, shop, home, or office needs.

For more information visit: https://www.jegs.com/i/JEGS/555/72336/10002/-1

