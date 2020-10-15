Clean Hand Station USA Joins Foley Lewis Racing for NHRA SpringNationals

Clean Hand Station USA, a Houston-based manufacturer of hand sanitizer and washing stations, has signed on as the primary sponsor on Doug Foley’s Foley Lewis Racing Top Fuel dragster for the upcoming NHRA SpringNationals, the team announced today. The event is scheduled to take place Oct. 23-25 at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown, Texas.

“We thought we were done racing this season after the Gatornationals, but we were able to put together an exciting deal with Rob McKinley and Bill Massey and their new company, Clean Hand Station USA,” Foley said. “They’re trying to get the word out about their portable hand washing and hand sanitizing stations. What better place to do it than the company’s home race.”

McKinley and Massey, who have raced NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Dragster together since 2010, launched Clean Hand Station USA earlier this year when Rob’s other business, LD Systems, was looking for another way to help the entertainment industry come back after the COVID-19 public health crisis shutdowns. The company’s stations have since been placed at graduation events, restaurants, sporting events and businesses across Texas.

“We’ve been looking forward to showing this product at the NHRA SpringNationals since we debuted the product in June,” McKinley states. “These products are engineered and built by racers with high performance parts used in the same cars we take down the track. We couldn’t be more excited than to have Doug Foley endorse our product and launch our brand in prime time NHRA racing.”

Clean Hand Station USA manufactures, sells and rents out hand washing and hand sanitizing stations that feature hands-free operation. The hand sanitizing stations (CHS-1, 2 and 3) come in three different sizes for a variety of applications, while the CHS-20 is a hand washing and sanitizing station for all-in-one use applications.

“Racetracks around the country could really benefit from these hand sanitizing stations,” Foley said. “They’re already in place at Houston Raceway Park, and hopefully other track operators and businesses in the entertainment industry, construction contracting, and retail take notice. These stations are a great solution for a new problem a lot of businesses are facing. We’re proud to help Rob, Bill and their team spread the word about this product.”

Visit www.CleanHandStationUSA.com for more information about Clean Hand Station USA’s hand sanitizing and hand washing stations.

Along with Clean Hand Station USA, Foley will race with support from Strutmasters.com and Red Line Oil.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Clean Hand Station USA to our list of sponsors,” said Tim Lewis, team co-owner. “We’ve worked all season to develop relationships with partners like Strutmasters.com and Red Line Oil. Without their support, this team wouldn’t have qualified in the top half of the field at these last few races.”

The SpringNationals will be Foley’s seventh race since returning to NHRA Top Fuel in February. He’s coming off a No. 5 qualifying spot and first-round win at the NHRA Gatornationals in September.

Foley and the Clean Hand Station USA Top Fuel team will get two qualifying sessions on Saturday, Oct. 24, followed by eliminations on Sunday, Oct. 25.

