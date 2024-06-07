Connect with us

Classic Graphix Named As Official Apparel And Crew Uniform Supplier Of Pro Alcohol Drag Racing

Pro Alcohol Drag Racing has named Classic Graphix as the Official Apparel and Crew Uniform Supplier. Classic Graphix will provide all official apparel, promotional apparel, and Crew Uniforms for the PADR Organization.

“Pro Alcohol Drag Racing is a new racing organization and we look forward to helping them build a solid foundation in their Racing Apparel business. We have worked with Kevin (Hool) and his brother Kris (Hool) for decades and feel good about where they can take the PADR organization and look forward to working with them in the years ahead,” said Scott Bathurst, owner of Classic Graphix.

With more than 30 years in the drag racing apparel business, the California-based Classic Graphix has been a longtime apparel provider for many of the top names in drag racing.

In addition to their popular and eye-catching T-shirt designs Classic Graphix also designs crew uniforms for many of the top teams in the sport.

Kevin Hool, Founder and Director of Racing Operations for the PADR was enthusiastic about the opportunity to work with Classic Graphix. “Classic Graphix is a leader in designing custom crew apparel and promotional team T-shirts. There is no one better in the industry, and we are proud to expand our long relationship with Scott (Bathurst) and Classic Graphix. As the PADR continues to grow, a new T-shirt will be offered for every event to express the character of that event. At each race, we want to offer the unique and exciting brand of Pro Alcohol Drag Racing.”

Hool Continued, “We want to have a noticeable sales presence at each PADR event, selling a variety of new PADR apparel that draws attention to each team that participates in the event. There is revenue and fan enthusiasm to be gained that is not being leveraged by many TAFC Racers. We want to build on making branded products available to the fans at each event that aids in sponsor and team exposure.”

The 2024 PADR schedule kicks off July 19-20 with the Yellowstone Shootout held at the Yellowstone Drag Strip just north of Billings, Montana.

This story was originally published on June 7, 2024.

